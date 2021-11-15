It is amazing how many different types of broadheads are in the hunting section of stores.
Some broadheads have expandable or mechanical blades and other broadheads have removable blades in the case they would need replaced. Yet, most broadheads share basically the same style: 3 sharp blades.
The sharp blades are what make the arrows efficient for an archery hunter.
Quite similarly, there are 3 sharp blades in the Christian faith.
Jesus speaks on prayer, fasting and almsgiving: these are the three blades of the broadhead which pierce through sin.
In terms of prayer, Jesus encouraged those before Him to pray and that “your Father knows what you need before you ask Him.” Concerning fasting Jesus said to not appear to others to be fasting because “your Father who sees what is hidden will repay you.” With almsgiving Jesus said “not to perform righteous deeds in order that people may see them” for “your Father who sees in secret will repay you.”
According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (1434) these 3 blades of the Christian life: prayer, fasting and almsgiving “express conversion in relation to oneself, God, and to others.”
Many hunters put the 3-bladed broadheads away after the season. The Christian, on the other hand, should always hold firm to prayer, fasting and almsgiving.
