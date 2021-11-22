Editor’s note: The Hunting and Faith column will have an article on both Monday and Tuesday of this week for Pennsylvania bear season.
Imagine a bear making its way toward a campsite. Everyone scurries inside and then watches from the window. The bear sniffs for food and if the food is there he will get to it.
If there is no food, the bear will leave and make its way back into the forest.
Often in the spiritual life temptation comes like a bear out of the forest. Temptation makes its way sniffing, on the prowl so to speak. Temptations come suddenly and with intimidating force. We often can ask ourselves, “How did I not see that coming?”
The key though is the same as encountering a bear that comes to a campsite: don’t feed the bear. In other words, don’t feed the temptation. Don’t play with the thoughts. Safely guard yourself the way you would guard yourself against a bear at the campsite.
One of the best teachings in the faith is that no temptation lasts forever. Just like no bear stays at a campsite forever.
The Church teaches that there is a certain usefulness to temptation. A third century theologian, named Origen, wrote that temptation can reveal to us evil inclinations that we may have and in a sense we should be thankful for the good that comes from seeing our weaknesses.
In other words, if a bear continues coming to a campsite then the campers can see what it is that they need to change. The goal, of course, is to eliminate the reasons for future bears to return. The campers should be thankful because their campsite becomes safer by the changes made.
God teaches us valuable lessons by permitting temptations. As a result, we can see our weaknesses, we can go to Him in times of temptation, and we can see what virtues we need to strengthen. In other words, the temptations provide a moment to exercise virtue and to be more properly aligned to God.
The Church also teaches that everyone experiences temptation. The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke all depict the story of Jesus being tempted in the desert by Satan. All three accounts mention that Jesus had fasted for 40 days without food and two Gospels mention that Jesus was famished.
When Jesus was physically weak, as a result of fasting, Satan tempted him with three basic tactics: sensual pleasure, power, and glory.
All humans are tempted by these three movements of Satan. There’s an acronym for this dynamic of our humanity –“HALT” –which refers to when we are hungry, angry, lonely, or tired.
Jesus rejects all three of Satan’s proposals in the midst of being hungry, angry, lonely, and tired. The Gospel of Luke tells us that “when the devil had finished every temptation, he [Satan] departed from him [Jesus] for a time.” Like the bear in a campsite, temptation departs for a time.
Ask for the grace to reject temptation, to see through its lies and deceptions, and also to learn from it so as to authentically love God and neighbor.
p p p