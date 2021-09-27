Editor’s note: This column entitled “Hunting and Faith” seeks to connect two common avenues in the lives of thousands of people in Northwest Pennsylvania. Ben and Luke Daghir, Catholic seminarians studying for the Diocese of Erie, grew up hunting deer with their father, younger brother and extended family in Elk County. They credit hunting (which includes the beauty of nature, silence in the woods, family time at camp and much more) as helping them to listen to God’s voice and enter the seminary. This column will include several articles beginning today and ending on the last day of buck season. Also, there will be special edition articles for turkey, bear and elk seasons. Lastly, Ben and Luke will have a column each day during the duration of buck season (Nov. 27-Dec. 11).
Archery season is less than a week away. The countdown begins. Archery hunting in Northwest Pennsylvania is a remarkable experience. It demands preparation, consistency and execution. Variables are always at play; weather, food sources, travel time, evidence on trail cameras or lack thereof, confidence in one’s accuracy, knowing the terrain, location of the stand, scheduling the time to be in the woods, etc. Archery hunters know these demands well –and they love it.
Archery hunting is much more though. It’s a season which allows a hunter to slowly, consistently and quietly observe the changing of seasons. From summer to autumn, from green to an array of colors in the woods –nature has something to say and she speaks through beauty. Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis’ predecessor, stated these words about God’s creative power, “God’s trademark in creation is excess.”
Every archery hunter knows this truth deep within his bones –the excess of color bleeding through the leaves upon thousands and thousands of trees creates a canvas of sheer beauty. There’s another aspect of excess for an archery hunter which often unleashes a different kind of beauty –the beauty of further knowing oneself through silence and dialogue with God.
Archery hunting demands silence. I’m always amazed at how many hunters talk about their love of silence while in their tree stands. It provides them time to just be...this may include thinking, reflecting, contemplating, silently watching movement out of the corner of one’s eye, being amazed at the beauty of a cardinal, a woodpecker or the sheer force of a black bear walking near one’s archery stand. Yet, silence brings another encounter –talking with God about the most profound and pressing matters on one’s heart.
Silence helps to enter back into one’s identity as a child of God, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a son, a friend, a coworker, a volunteer, a coach, and the many other roles in life. For women who are archery hunters, silence helps to enter more deeply into one’s identity as a child of God, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a role model, and the many other roles in life.
St. John of the Cross, a Spanish Catholic priest and mystic from the 16th century, stated that “silence is God’s first language.” That’s an interesting insight for archery hunters and for anyone interested in the spiritual life.
In our modern world which is filled with noises, demands, timelines, pressures, social media updates, text message alerts, television, etc. –it’s the tree stand which demands silence and a complete pause from the “tyranny of the urgent” as Pope Francis has termed it. It’s also archery hunting which helps to foster profound conversation with God.
In many ways, the real masters of archery hunting are the ones who know that the beauty seen in the changing of the leaves around them isn’t nearly as beautiful as the change in one’s heart after consistent, quiet conversation with God through silence. Although God is a master artist on the canvas of nature, His most articulate strokes are always seen in the minds and hearts of people who are willing to enter into the silence.
q q q