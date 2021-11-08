Nature teaches us that what we see is fleeting...how do we deal with this reality?
By now, an archery hunter has seen change: weather, animal patterns, and the most obvious of changes –the woods are no longer thick with green undergrowth but rather an array of colorful leaves falling to the ground.
Nature doesn’t shy away from this basic truth –what we see is fleeting. Things come and they go: trees, stars, fish, birds, mountains, lakes, and people.
Psalm 90 doesn’t shy away from this truth –especially when it comes to our human frailty. We read “They [humans] are like grass that dies. It sprouts green in the morning; by evening it is dry and withered” (Psalm 90:5-6).
St. Augustine used the imagery of a physician and a patient to unpack the reality of death in his work City of God, “As doctors, when they examine the state of a patient and recognize that death is at hand, they pronounce ‘he is dying, he will not recover,’ so we must say from the moment a person is born in this world: ‘He will not recover.’”
Psalm 90 continues, “Our life is over like a sigh. Our span is seventy years or eighty for those who are strong” (Psalm 90:10).
Personally, I cannot say that I’ve learned the lesson which both Psalm 90 and St. Augustine teach. It’s a difficult truth to accept –especially being in my late 20s and in the United States of America with our first world comforts. Nonetheless, it’s a fact that cannot be avoided.
Like the archery hunter, we also see change –from sunsets to sunrises, the changing of seasons, our bodies growing and then declining, etc. The most difficult change to experience is the loss of our loved ones: grandmother, grandfather, mother, father, wife, husband, daughter, son, sister, brother, friend, etc. This change is painful and is constantly occurring for humanity. So, how do we approach it?
Always...with Jesus. Consider Jesus’ words in the Gospel of John, “unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains just a grain of wheat; but if it dies, it produces much fruit” (John 12:24). Jesus is not only synthesizing what we see in nature, but also the core of the Christian faith...through death comes life.
So, how should we not approach death? Don’t be like the rich fool who stated, “I shall tear down my barns and build larger ones. There I shall store all my grain and other goods and I shall say to myself, ‘Now as for you, you have so many good things stored up for many years, rest, eat, drink, be merry!’” (Luke 12:17-18).
Rather, look again at Psalm 90 which not only faces the facts about our human frailty but also the power of God’s grace. The psalmist writes, “Make us know the shortness of our life that we may gain wisdom of heart” (Psalm 90:12).
In other words, we can avoid the reality of death like the rich fool or we can face it like Psalm 90 encourages us to do so.
Through God’s providence and grace, the archery hunter can face the ever approaching horizon of death with faith, hope, love, and wisdom of heart. He can come to see life through the decaying of nature and focus more deeply on the Christian truth –through death comes life.
