Recently, a technological glitch reminded me that the amazing advancements of the 21st Century also add new opportunities for mistakes.
An article I wrote about Paige’s Posse giving money to the Cupid Undie Run was credited to Brianne Fleming and not to yours truly. When Brianne texted me to alert me to the error and that she fixed it online, she told me that it was a glitch in the system the Courier uses to layout the paper. So, no, it wasn’t Brianne muscling in on my territory to get two Brockway stories in the same front page. And I don’t really care because my goal is, of course, to get the story out about a brave girl’s family and how they continue to honor her after her death. The byline is not the story.
It reminded me of one of the lighter moments early in the pandemic. A lawyer in Texas tried to connect to a Zoom case and had a filter on, replacing his face with that of a cat. His cry of “I’m not a cat!” became a meme. We rely on this technology – basically magic to our great grandparents – but it can occasionally go awry, sometimes with hilarious results. For example, my Alexa devices will occasionally turn on or off the wrong light because it didn’t hear me correctly, and poor Joy or Tim suddenly find themselves in the dark while the light I was trying to turn off remains on and I stare at the Alexa perplexed.
And other times, those results can be terrifying. How many times have we seen a Tesla’s autopilot involved in a scary accident? Not as many as there are Teslas on the road using it – so it’s actually a good technology by that metric – but enough for us to be able to instantly recall one story or another.
Unless those stories end up being user error, like those “sticking gas pedal” stories of a decade or two ago.
But that user error adds another layer to technology. I have increasingly banned phones in my classroom because my students are, well, teenagers. They can’t control themselves if their phone is in easy reach, and no matter how many times I tell them to put their phones away, I catch them on their phones. And we don’t realize how those phones can get us in trouble, posting mean things about people around us or saying something unthinkingly. We have all of human knowledge in our pocket, and we still don’t know that vaccines are safe and no one’s trying to sterilize the population.
Technology is that double-edged sword metaphor, it helps us and hurts us at the same time. When the glitches are meaningless and harmless, we get to laugh. When they’re significant, we have to find ways to minimize the damage. And when we are the glitch, then we have to think about our choices in life and, occasionally, put down the phone.
I am sure there will be many more system errors at this paper as time goes on. There are plenty of system errors here at my place, and many of those errors happen, as a tech support friend of mine used to say, between the chair and the keyboard. Try as I might to read, reread, and rereread my articles, I have still found typos in the document after I sent them. I’m sure there will be one in this column, too, if you look for it. And I sometimes make logic errors or factual errors in my columns, for which I can only blame myself. To err is human. To have that error printed and sent all over the Tri-County area is humbling.
So, double check those emails, everyone. Make sure that number you’re dialing is correct. And don’t completely take your eye off that technological marvel you have working for you because it might just make you look like a cat.
I am not Brianne Fleming. I am not a cat. And I am not perfect. Neither is the technology I use.
