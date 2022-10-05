I like to cook. It’s one of those fun things I picked up over the years, and I only got into it when I became a teacher.
A fellow teacher was the inspiration. He was a professional chef for many years before he decided to go into education. He taught me some tricks and gave me some recipes. Like everything, my cooking has evolved since then, and I love trying something to shake up the old stand-bys.
Recently, Joy and I tried to substitute some healthier or more-beneficial items in our recipes. For the most part, this is working out. I’ve found some foods that are better than I expected, tried some recipes that I never would have braved, and even managed to reduce my overreliance on red meats and stuff that’s considerably less good for you. Every new thing I’ve tried has worked, finding a slot in my repertoire.
Everything, that is, except brown rice.
According to the repository of all knowledge, Google, brown rice is more nutrient-packed than white rice. It has more fiber and vitamins, and it helps you feel fuller faster, which can help you lose weight. But when you look at nutrition charts on the internet, there are some differences that are significant, and others that are mere decimals apart. Brown rice isn’t milled and polished like white rice, so it’s, technically, more natural. Both have benefits, but substituting brown rice is seemingly necessary for me to reduce the Overall Surface Area of Andy.
But I can’t cook with the darned thing.
When I cook it, I either burn it to get it cooked to the right consistency or I get crunch rice that at least isn’t burnt.
This is rice, for heaven’s sake! This is hardly a complex item on a menu. You want a steak? I can do that beautifully. Hamburger stroganoff? No problem. Chicken marsala? Easy. I can keep listing things, but brown rice isn’t on that list of things I can do well.
I don’t get it. It’s not like it’s rocket science. I have both kinds – the real kind and the Minute Rice kind. After basically destroying a pot with the long-cooking kind, I thought that Minute Rice was un-mess-up-able. Well, a better pot handled the burn just fine after a washing.
Fine, I’ll microwave it. Look at the instructions on the box, pop it in, and it comes out crunchy. Put it in longer, still crunchy. If it’s the right consistency, I wrecked a pan and set off the smoke detector. And that smoke detector? It mocks me as I try to hit the mute button. It’s as if it knows that I can’t cook brown rice. But the microwave? It mocks me with crunchy rice.
I’m sure there’s a way. I just haven’t figured it out yet. But give me enough times and enough pots and pans, I’ll become a master of the brown rice.
I have a few more things to try, and the burned rice is rarely so bad that I can’t excise the burned bits and still have a decent meal. But if I can’t get it, it’s back to the old white rice for me. Like I said before, if positive change and doing the right thing are too difficult or expensive, people are going to go back to the old ways. At this point, I am not so enamored with the health benefits of brown rice that I’m willing to continue to face the imagined mockery of inanimate objects indefinitely.
q q q