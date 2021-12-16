How long has it been since you heard a telephone dial tone?
These days, I ought to also ask the younger generation weaned on cell phones, “Have you ever actually heard a telephone dial tone?”
I renewed my acquaintance with that deep baritone hum a few weeks ago.
My cell phone’s battery is bouncing me around in its death dance, displaying 100 percent charged right now, 5 percent charged 10 minutes later, etc. Some replacement phones must be ordered, not just picked up; the COVID-linked chip shortage, y’know.
So I ordered the replacement. In the meantime, I keep my aging IPhone 6S tethered to a charging cord, and reacquaint myself with our landline telephone set/answering machine. They are still in our house, for the same reason that we stock Band-Aids and hydrogen peroxide, in case of emergency.
Mistrusting my cell phone is not an emergency for me, though I suspect my grandchildren might think that I am in dire straits. Few people call me. My wife texts life-changing messages such as, “Pick up spinach” (I do, faithfully), or “Have you seen my purse”? (I am usually away from our house, her car, the couch, the kitchen counter or the other three places where the purse is almost always found).
So I can get by just fine without a cell phone.
I can — but I don’t like it. My shoulders hunch and my brow furrows. I find myself surreptitiously placing a hand just below my belt buckle to ensure that Mr. Zipper is up and, well, zipped. Without my cell phone, I feel ... undressed.
That is how habituated I have become to being connected to the entire planet 24 hours a day, seven days a week. My oldest son, who has worked for Verizon and other cell service folks as well as for military intelligence, tells me that even if I turn my IPhone 6S off, it is not really “off.”
Back when cell phones first came out as flip phones or slider phones, I could turn the phone completely off by removing the battery.
Apple, the IPhone’s maker, prevents me from removing the battery myself.
“I want to turn it off,” I said to that oldest son. “I do not want Vladimir Putin to know what I am saying.”
Chris chuckled, patronizingly. He thinks that my life is so dull that Mr. Putin would not be interested in whether I pick up the spinach.
“But if Vladimir Putin did actually want to know what was on your phone,” Chris continued, ominously, “he would already have gotten that information.” If the battery is pulsing, the phone is connected, regardless of what the “off” setting says.
So there is something oddly reassuring about using the landline phone and hearing the dial tone. When I stop talking, Vladimir Putin has to stop taking notes.
The telephone dial tone is reassuring in another way. Technically, it is “a continuous tone made by the addition of the frequencies 350 and 440 Hz at a level of 13 dBm,” and let’s see Old Vlad translate THAT into Russian! That is the denotative meaning. But when I hear that dial tone, I am transported back to a simpler time.
My listening days go back to before cell phones, before the internet, before computers, even before (Shock!) television to those once-fascinating days of radio. Hearing today’s telephone dial tone, the same tone I heard 70 years ago, brings me back to the Lone Ranger, that masked cowboy good guy.
I recall the deep silvery vocal tones of announcer Fred Foy from radio in the 1940s and TV in the 1950s: “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear. From out of the past come ....”
Memories.
So what if I don’t get telephone calls to bring me up to date on what is happening around me?
I can simply pick up my landline receiver, put it to my ear, and then drive Windstream nuts by not doing anything else, just listening to the dial tone and, off-key, humming the “William Tell Overture” theme song that sharpens my mind’s eye to see Our Hero, originally played by Paul Halliwell and later by Clayton Moore, who gallops about righting injustices with the aid of his clever, laconic Native American assistant, Tonto (Jay Silverheels).
It is all there, or mostly all there, or a little bit there, popping out of my memory as I eat dry Cheerios out of the box and sit in my pajamas with the slippers attached, leaning into our desk-sized Philco console radio or, later, peering at the fluorescent-surrounded black-and-white cathode ray tube of our Sylvania television set.
“A fiery horse with the speed of light, a cloud of dust, and a hearty ‘Hi-Yo, Silver, away!’ The Lone Ranger rides again!”
Who needs cell phones for entertainment, anyway?
q q q