“You voted for (Shudder!) Joe Biden for President. You are responsible for this mess we are in.”
Some of us have said stuff like that to others of us.
Well, no.
James Madison is responsible for this mess we are in. The only way we have to vote somebody out is to vote somebody else in.
For the fourth Presidential campaign in a row, I wanted to vote against someone. In two campaigns, that person was (Shudder!) Hillary Clinton, a Democrat. In two more recent campaigns, that person was (Shudder!) Donald Trump, a Republican. I am bipartisan in my negativity.
But under our system of government, there is no place on an election ballot for “none of the above.”
Back when the Constitution was first drafted, the Virginia planters and New England lawyers who put those documents together with some help from Pennsylvania’s Benjamin Franklin were trying something that had not been done before, creating a system of government responsible to the people being governed.
A few nation-states had tried similar stuff way back when. Athens in ancient Greece comes to mind. The Roman Republic made steps in that direction before Julius Caesar overthrew the Republic in favor of a ruled-from-above empire.
But those were halting efforts, soon snuffed by oligarchs, aristocrats and generals.
In the 1780s, Madison and his fellows wrote a document that gave us a stronger central government and a President.
They thought that good, competent men of integrity would come forward and volunteer their time, and that voters would choose the best.
Hah.
The Founders knew enough about the power-grasping aspect of human nature to develop the doctrine of separation of powers. They did not anticipate the total venality of political hacks.
Lately, my vote was “avoid the worst.” I held my nose and voted in primaries “for” (Shudder!) Barack Obama, Obama, (against Hillary), then in general elections, (Shudder!) Gary Johnson (a Libertarian) and Biden.
That was the only way I could express my political distaste for Hillary, Hillary, Donald and Donald.
I went 3-for-4. Hillary was not elected, happily, in my opinion. Donald was, but just once.
I only had one vote. Hundreds of millions of you folks decided the elections of 2016 and 2020.
But now that our American experiment is more than two centuries old, I think we could learn from countries, and some of our own states, where “none of the above” is considered, in oblique fashion.
The “runoff” is one such change. I think it is a good one. If no candidate gets an outright majority of the votes, the top two have a runoff within a few weeks or a month.
Our Presidential elections are in early November and our Presidential inaugurations are in late January, nearly three months afterward. That is plenty of time to hold runoff elections.
I think we should have them for “executives:” Presidents, governors, and mayors. Those are all offices that give decision-making power to just one man or woman. Legislators, those folks in the federal Congress, the state Legislature and the local city or borough councils, can’t do anything as individuals. They have to persuade groups to go along.
I am stymied for the moment about what to do with our governmental “hybrids.” When county commissioners and township supervisors make decisions, they are part-legislators, part-executives.
But for now, let’s leave those offices as they are until we see how the “none of the above” change works out for Presidents, our governors in Pennsylvania, and our mayors.
This would be a momentous change for our federal government, but something similar already exists in some state governments, for both executive and legislative offices.
So before we seek another Constitutional amendment, we could try the change on a smaller stage, the Pennsylvania governorship.
In the meantime, let’s recognize that not everybody who voted “for” Biden or “for” Trump actually thought those guys would be good Presidents.
And the Democrats among us now feeling the sting of that “You are responsible for Biden” insult might also recognize that, in 2017 and 2018, some Republicans also felt the sting of, “You voted for Donald Trump for President. You are responsible for this mess we are in.”
Some of us ‘aginners’ were forced by James Madison to vote the way we did. And ever since Madison’s time, critics of our votes have cried, “You voted for (Shudder!) ....
(Shudder!), it seems, is bipartisan. So perhaps we ought to simply lighten up a bit and remember that, just as each of us has only one vote, each of us has only one opinion — which might best be kept to oneself.
