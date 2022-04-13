As I’m settling into 40, I found that the age did not instantly cause the descent into senility that I feared it would. But I also found that being afraid of getting older did have enough of an effect on me that I ignored a household issue that I should have dealt with ages ago.
When I was a kid, I remember the first time I thought I might need glasses. My vision had been slipping before that, and I had been compensating by squinting like Mr. Magoo. By squinting, I convinced myself that I wasn’t in need of glasses. I ignored the problem, and I certainly didn’t tell my parents.
You see, the last time my parents had noticed something going wrong with me I had to wear incredibly painful braces! Yeah, sure, my teeth looked straighter, but was it worth the pain? At the time, I thought Mom and Dad didn’t have to suffer at all while I suffered endlessly.
And then I found out what they had to pay for the braces!
So I got glasses, and I kept getting older until I got here. Somehow, I decided to do the same kind of self-delusion with my vision this time around as a light began going out in the basement.
I started to notice that the stairs were getting dimmer and dimmer. One day, I tried to find a Blu-Ray to watch, and I couldn’t read the titles. While Joy and Tim were doing something else, I used the flashlight on my phone to find the titles I wanted. Glancing at the bulb in the sconce on the wall, it seemed bright enough.
I began to think 40 had dimmed my vision.
Finally, as I fumbled for a Star Trek disc, Joy said, “Is it getting darker down here?”
“Thank you!” I shouted. “I thought it was just me.”
“I think that bulb is going,” Joy said.
“Don’t they just burn out?” I asked.
Joy shrugged. I shrugged, put the disc back, and went to our box of bulbs. I replaced the bulb in the sconce and BOOM! I was blinded by the light!
It turns out, those LED bulbs don’t die all at once in a blaze of glory like the old incandescent ones. They slowly lose brightness, retreating into themselves until they are softly-glowing embers of their old glory. The bulb had been actively dying for so long that I, at first, didn’t notice. Then, when I got paranoid about getting older, I deliberately ignored the gathering darkness.
There is no spiritual lesson to be had there. It’s just the mundane reality of humanity’s ability to ignore the obvious while lying to itself.
Going down the basement stairs is no longer a life-threatening adventure. Finding titles on the shelf is not a memory game anymore. The big image of the Enterprise-D behind the couch is clear again.
All I had to do was change a light bulb.
Here I am, nearly a month into 40, and I haven’t seen any drastic changes. The hair in my ears and nose grow at the same annoying pace. My vision is as bad as ever but not getting worse. Those white hairs in my beard have not increased exponentially. And I can still find a way to make a simple fix take 10 times longer than it should have.
q q q