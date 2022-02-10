“My God, they were filthy!”
That was my reaction last week to a photo posted on Facebook that showed 23 men who worked in the Struthers-Wells steel fabricating plant in Warren before World War II. The photo was probably taken in 1939 or 1940.
It includes my grandfather, front row, second from left; my father’s cousin, second row, second from left; my uncle, second row at the far right; and, probably, another uncle, second from left in the third row.
Some of us had a good old time piecing together the identities of those guys. I was born in 1942, so I knew quite a few from church, or as the dads of boys and girls who went to school with me.
At first, we focused on the faces, trading “I think it’s him!” and “Naah, maybe not,” as we slid our gazes back and forth.
Only after a day or two did I take another, more comprehensive look at the men.
They were filthy, by today’s standards.
Yet I hadn’t even noticed the dirt-stained overpants and jackets — because, in my mind’s eye, that was what was “normal” then.
I remember columns of them, them walking out of the huge rolled-up doors of the factory bays, openings big enough to admit the railroad flatcars that hauled the steel tanks out of the factory.
Others came out of smaller “man doors” (there were no women working there before World War II) that dotted the plant, which covered two full city blocks.
Almost none walked toward parked cars. Few owned cars and if they did, the cars were parked at home. The workers chose homes within walking distance of the factory for the most part. A few took city buses or hitched rides.
Only after I enjoyed those sepia-toned memories did I look closely again at the men’s faces and clothing.
My grandfather’s face is worn down, just as his body is shrunken. He had broken his back in a coal mining accident. A coal car’s steel side handle had slashed him, snapping vertebrae and ripping apart the big back muscles. When he recovered, he spent every day bent fully forward at the waist, at a 90-degree angle. Only by grasping a chair, a table or another person’s shoulder could he stand erect, and then just for a minute.
But he had a wife and children to feed. So he worked, that way, for 30 years or more. He wasn’t the only one.
Dad and Grandpa came into their houses through the basements ... “cellars,” back then. They stripped those clothes there. Dad showered down there, a shower head bolted above a floor drain, rather than tracking that ineradicable black mixture of coal dust, mud and grease into the living quarters.
I never really thought much about it, not until last week.
If I had said, “My God, Dad, you are filthy!” Dad might have given me a broad smile and said “Yep!” Or he might have scowled and pushed past me, his aching back, arm and leg muscles needing the soothing heat of the shower.
But most likely, he would have looked at me with a puzzled expression on his face — because he and his fellows were not “filthy.” They were just dirty from work.
That’s the way it was back then, in that steel fabricating plant in Warren, in the railroad car shops in DuBois — all throughout western Pennsylvania.
Heck, the factory workers’ “dirty” was nothing by comparison with what the miners looked like when their cage-like elevators brought them back to the surface.
They handled the dirt, after a fashion. They washed it away, or they shucked clothing into corners — or they just stayed that way.
I remember Grandpa as a kindly old man in his 70s, after he retired on Social Security and the small pension that the union had wrested from the company by the end of World War II. He drank a lot, a gallon of wine a day. I now think that most of that went down as an anesthetic, not as an intoxicant. He was twisted, beaten down, scarred. Despite that huge quantity of alcohol, I don’t remember him being obviously drunk.
That was just part of the price they paid for the wages they earned so they could feed their families.
My memories might not be all that accurate. I was still a kid of 10 when Dad left his welding job there, after Grandpa retired.
But though I might not have recalled it all precisely, I do know this much: Those men endured, day in and day out, harder labor than I did in a month of Sundays.
What’s the point, the moral?
There really isn’t one.
To paraphrase an uncle, “That’s just the (...) way it was.”
