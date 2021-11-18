I see the outline of the scar through soap-grayed bath water. By now, it is as much an ordinary part of me as are my toes or elbows.
Barely an index finger’s length, the scar sits atop my abdomen, right of center, below my navel. Six decades on, it is faded and colorless. Back at age 10, it had seemed to stretch from my ribs down past my hip.
I grew. The scar did not. Its stapled ridges have sunk into the surrounding skin, the tiny dots that once marked their crimped grippers long vanished.
The scar is a remnant, a reminder. But it cannot take me fully back there.
The pain was bad then, awful. I had writhed and moaned as the infected appendix swelled and sent its spasms through my childhood body, then burst, flooding my innards with infection.
Tracing the scar brings back the knowledge of that suffering. But I cannot bring back the pain. Describer words, I can recall. The actual agony is not retrievable. I cannot resurrect the waves that made me wail, sob or moan, during every hour that I was awake after frantic emergency surgery. I do recall whispering “I’m OK,” to Mom, whose tears reflected the doctors’ verdict: “Not good, not good at all.”
Then (I was told; I do not remember) for 10 days there was ... nothing. “Coma,” they called it.
Before I fully awoke, the pain was shrieking from every severed belly muscle, every ripped shred of mesentery tissue. The surgeon had cut away the burst-balloon remnant of appendix, then pushed, pulled and swabbed at what he hoped was every remnant of the pus and germ-filled lymph that the rupture had splattered through me.
He didn’t get it all, of course. Even today, that kind of surgical cleansing is a chancy thing. Back in medically cruder 1956, wishful thinking guided Dr. Crane as he and his nurses swabbed.
The pain pushed me into crying aloud, but Mom and Dad were grinning happily. Screams meant life for an inert, comatose child hovering between worlds.
Now, at age 78, I cannot feel that long-ago pain. I do recall how I never lay straight. Some part of me was always curled, writhing around my slashed innards.
Pain came also from the outside. Back then, antibiotics were new, few, and not fully understood. They used only penicillin, streptomycin, chloramphenicol, plus the World War II era sulfa drugs. And they poured it all into me.
Needle after needle. Right butt cheek, left butt cheek. Pretend-cheery nurse: “Which one hurts the least this time?” Cold swipe of alcohol, then a jab, every hour. Intravenous? I don’t know why, but that was used for fluids, for morphine, but not the infection fighters.
The jabs multiplied the pain geometrically. Punctured tissues leaked lymph, leaving few not-oozing strands of skin for the next dose. Eventually, both butt cheeks were too sodden to take more of the drugs that fought the abdominal gangrene, the peritonitis and the other Latinate would-be killers. My left arm was the next target.
Mercifully, the intervals between injections lengthened. I wept, this time for joy, when the last needle was withdrawn from my right arm and I was told that, from there on out, I could swallow pills.
This took three more weeks in the hospital, its pastel green walls so associated with agony that even today I recoil from pea soup or similar colors.
Home? I had thought I would be up and around.
Hah. Dad carried me upstairs. Mom placed the bedpan nearby. Exhausted by the one-mile trip, I stayed abed for several days before I could stand and lean against the tiny flowery prints of the wallpaper as I shuffled toward the bathroom, then back into bed.
Three weeks later, still in pajamas and robe, I was downstairs watching Lucy, Ed Sullivan and “The $64,000 Question.”
Uncle Tim had brought me a bow, a child’s tool for playing cowboys and Indians. Dad strung it for me. In our living room, I tried to draw it, then wailed at not being able to move the suction-tipped arrow even an inch.
A day later, or thereabouts, I managed that inch. Soon, another inch. Then, still swathed in robe and slippers (Mom’s orders), I stepped outside and my arrows hit the stone fireplace two times out of three!
Last week, in the bathtub, seeing the scar, retracing it, I could not get past my mind memory’s blackout to actually know how that awful pain actually felt. I could recall the words: “Bad. Awful.”
But I grinned as my mind memory flooded me with the sensation of triumph, joy, exuberance, life itself, measured as a 10-year-old evaluates those things.
I had hit the fireplace two times out of three with my suction-cup arrows flung by my brown wooden bow!
Yee-haw! I was cured, or thereabouts.
