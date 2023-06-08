The school year is done, but that doesn’t mean that I’m 100% free of students.
Tim gets to relive my childhood. We go somewhere, he and I, and some kid walks up and says, “Hi, Mr. Bundy.” Depending on how long it’s been since they’ve been in my classroom, the conversation can go on for a while.
At the time in school, teachers seem like they’re a huge part of someone’s life, but when the student moves on from those days in the room, that teacher’s influence gets smaller and smaller. I primarily teach sophomores, so I rarely even get mentioned in graduation speeches.
(Though I did this year! Boom, baby!)
Out and about, though, they remember me and catch me up on the awesome things going on in their lives.
It’s really easy when it happens around here. If I’m in Lowe’s or Walmart, I have high confidence in my mental facial recognition software. Every now and then, I see a kid in an environment where I never expected to, and that decreases the confidence. I have to decide if that’s actually one of my students.
A couple of years ago, I met a friend in Pittsburgh for a concert and we ate at a (now extinct) restaurant. It was a shift change, and a new hostess took over for the one who sat us. The new one looked a lot like a recent graduate. Maybe? It’s plausible. Then I overthink it and decide that the odds that my friend would pick a restaurant in Pittsburgh where one of my kids decided to work because she moved to the city for college are too high to be calculated.
Then the hostess looked up and said, “Hi, Mr. Bundy! What are you doing all the way here in Pittsburgh?”
Yes, apparently, we teachers don’t leave the immediate orbit of our school. If we do, the atmosphere is toxic to us.
A week or so ago, a bunch of us Bundys converged on an Altoona Curve game where Dad was the Hero of the Game. Dad doesn’t like recognition for his service, so it’s a rare moment when he gets it.
Plus, Tim got to spend time at a baseball game with his cousins. He suddenly decided, after years of resisting, that he likes hotdogs. There really is something magical about ballpark hotdogs.
We got to our seats on the third-base line, which made it easy for the Curve to get Dad down on the field, and this girl comes down and sits right in front of me. Immediately, my Teacher Sense goes off.
It’s one of my kids.
But then my insecurity kicks in. What are the odds that one of my kids would come to an Altoona Curve game on the same night that I did and sit directly in front of me? She didn’t say anything, and I didn’t recognize anyone she was with, so I decided it had to be a random person who looked a lot like one of my kids. That can happen. Post-40, I don’t trust my eyes or my memory, and since we’re out of my primary area, my facial recognition software can’t be highly trusted.
Dad gets called down to the field, and I immediately follow, taking pictures of him on the field with Mom. It was really nice. Then, he comes back in, and he and I both sit down.
The girl turns around: “Hi, Mr. Bundy. What are the odds of us both coming to the same game and sitting in the same section?”
Dad froze. For so long, he was the Mr. Bundy. In my childhood, I remember times shopping with him where I, like Tim, dreaded seeing one of his students. Graduates were the worst! They always had to catch him up on what they were doing since leaving school. You don’t understand it as a teacher’s kid, after all. Even though Dad hasn’t been teaching for a while, his decades-long programming had to be setting off alarms.
“Hey, kiddo!” I said. “I thought that was you.”
I call them all “kiddo.” If I forget their name, it gives me time to try to remember it. But this one was a kid from this year, which just ended, so I knew it. I just don’t want to set the bar too high and have them think I can just say the name immediately.
It also let Dad off the hook. Later, he told me that he has the same problem when he’s out places with my brother, trying to do the math on how long he’s been out of the gig and how old the person is.
All three of Dad’s kids are teachers. We went into the family business, you might say. I started my career on the other side of the state, so I never saw a kid of mine in Pittsburgh or Altoona. At the end of next school year, I will have been in this district for 10 years. I see kids around all the time now. I kind of felt like that “I’m the captain now” meme. Yeah, that’s right, for over 20 years, Dad was the Mr. Bundy. But I’m Mr. Bundy now. This guy. Me.
Unless I’m somewhere with my brother. Then it’s a 50/50 shot.
