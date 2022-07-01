As a parent, I routinely find myself telling Tim that telling the truth is preferable to lying. But I no longer use the phrase “Honesty is the best policy.”
Why?
Well, because it actually isn’t.
The people in our culture who have been rewarded the most are liars. They’re on the Supreme Court. They sit in public office. They wear the number 45 on red hats at golf courses. They convince people to avoid life-saving vaccines.
Let’s face it. Lying is the best policy.
Look, if there were actual consequences to lying, the Supreme Court Justices who said under oath that “Roe is settled law” would be impeached. Every major advertising agency would be out of business. Most big corporations would be bankrupt. Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman would not have been in danger. Doug Mastriano wouldn’t have an entire campaign based on Trump’s election lie. Football Coach Joe Kennedy, who went to the Supreme Court so school and government officials can coerce your children to pray (and did not apply for a contract extension when he was put on paid leave but went on a media tour and actually put children at risk) would have been told to go home because he lied about being fired. The list goes on. As a parent, I’m having a hard time navigating this post-truth world.
Alexander Pushkin said, “Better the illusions that exalt us than 10,000 truths.” Of course, Pushkin wasn’t talking about lying to Congress. He was talking about our own personal delusions that make us feel better about the world around us. We all lie. We lie, many times, to ourselves. To teach children that they should never lie is setting them up for ulcers later in life. Research suggests that we could be lied to over 100 times per day in our interactions with others, and we lie one or two times during that same 24-hour period. Most of those – one study said 90% – are “little white lies.” Let me give you the interaction I get the most lies from.
Me: Hey, kiddo. How are you doing?
Student: Good, Mr. Bundy. You?
Me: I’m doing well.
Often times, they aren’t “good.” Many times, I’m not “well.” But do we really want all the details? I know some of their details. Sometimes, it keeps me up at night, the horrible conditions we in the richest country in the world make some of our children live in. According to The Guardian, 16% of children in the US live in extreme poverty, and that number dropped to 5.6% until the Pro-Life Party prevented the extension of the American Rescue Plan’s expanded Child Tax Credit. In fact, the Pro-Life Party wants to eliminate Social Security and other “entitlements.” They voted against getting more baby formula during a formula crisis. They vote against any meaningful gun legislation that might help curb school shootings. When COVID hit, the Pro-Life Party’s anti-vax, anti-mask, anti-science policies meant that people in Red States were hit hardest. Overall, if something is shown to help improve life after birth, the Pro-Life Party votes against it: universal health care, pre-k, paid maternity and paternity leave, affordable childcare, etc.
It’s almost like the title “Pro-Life” is a lie. It started when doctors in the mid-1800s wanted to decrease the number of midwives butting in as competition, according to NPR. It expanded after Brown v. Board of Education when a group of people realized they were losing the fight to keep schools like Bob Jones University segregated and needed to unite a certain group of people, who at the time were at odds with Catholics in the fight against abortion, according to Randall Balmer at Dartmouth College.
You see, when it comes to lying, the smart people do it well. But some people give up the truth by saying the quiet part out loud. Look at the number of the Pro-Life Party’s people saying they want to come after contraception, gay marriage, and even interracial marriage. If it was actually about abortion and life, none of those things would be on the list. If it was about life, states would have no restrictions for abortion in cases of rape, incest, and life of the mother. Now, there are states where a woman is condemned to die if she gets an ectopic pregnancy or any other pregnancy complication. After all, according to the NIH, childbirth is 14% more dangerous than an abortion, and there is a correlation between stricter abortion laws and higher mortality rates. In some states, women – usually women of color – are arrested for a miscarriage. And if it was about the right to be religious and not to force your religion on others, Coach Kennedy would have listened to what Jesus said in Matthew 6:5-6.
Lies win. They win a lot. Often times, the truth is complicated and not as cut-and-dried as a lie. A straw man argument is easy to destroy, but the true argument is too hard to explain. As a parent, I repeatedly see that we live in a world full of successful James Bond villains and no James Bond. It’s almost irresponsible of me to teach Tim not to lie.
For what, the moral high ground?
The Pro-Life Party says they have that, too. And that, of course, is a lie. But does that matter?
q q q