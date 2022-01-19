Is it COVID or a cold?
I feel like this is some sort of new game I’m playing.
I’m vaccinated and boostered, so the statistical probability of COVID being mild and feeling like a cold is pretty high. While I’m worried about the implications of having it and to whom I might pass it, I am comfortable in the knowledge that the odds are, for once, in my favor.
But, seriously, now every sniffle is suspect. Even when I think I’m okay with the day-to-day of the pandemic, I realize that the fear of it is just beneath the surface.
In the last season of the brilliant cultural masterpiece known as “Duck Tales,” the McDuck family found out that they were being targeted by enemy agents. Webby and her grandmother took it upon themselves to train Huey and Dewey (the red one and the blue one) to “be ready for anything,” which involved making them live in constant fear of an attack. When Webby finally attacked the boys at the end of the episode, Huey was captured. The expression on his face turned from panic to relief. He said, “Ahhhh, it’s over now.” If we live in fear too long, the thing we fear happening – if it actually happens – brings relief. We no longer have to fear the thing. We know what it’s like now, so we can deal with the consequences. Too bad that hasn’t happened in the non-cartoon world.
I think we’ve been living in a fear state for too long. The “short” pandemic has stuck around for a couple of years now, and the supply-chain impacts are just now beginning to work themselves out. Our attention spans can’t handle this, which increases our fear. And when we’re scared of something we can’t see – a virus, for example – we lash out at things we can see: Dr. Fauci, the CDC, the government, school boards.
I know that stats are on my side as a vaccinated and boostered person. I also know that the vaccine is safe, so I’m not worried about growing an extra head or being tracked by Bill Gates (like, seriously, I’m writing this on a Windows computer, so, Hi, Bill!). I’ve done everything right, so my conscience is, at least, clear, but that sense of fear remains. What will it be like? How bad will it feel? How will my absence for a week impact my students’ learning? How many times can I binge “Duck Tales”?
And the people who are supposed to inform us are certainly not making the fear any better.
Science communicators have one of the hardest jobs in the world, I think. They have to break down complicated scientific concepts for those of us who have varying degrees of basic science literacy. Many of the people listening think that “doing research” is looking at Facebook while sitting on the toilet, so the science communicator has to boil down years of research to quick toilet-break-sized soundbites. And then these communicators have to trust reporters – who don’t have science degrees – and headline writers – who are trying to get eyeballs on a story – to accurately transmit that information. The disconnect from doing science and communicating science was so big for CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky that she sought out media training. It’s about time! If the CDC had done that back in 2019, I think we would have been saved from the rollercoaster messaging disaster that has dominated the last couple of years. That disaster has fanned the flames of fear.
That brings us here. Fear plus inconsistent communication lead me to playing “Is it COVID or a cold?” I googled symptoms, which are so varied depending on the variant, and then I found a small note in one of the charts: “For people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster, Omicron tends to present as a mild cold.”
Well, that’s helpful. Thanks for that. It’s now as clear as mud.
Yes, those of us who are vaccinated can still get COVID, which is something I don’t think was communicated well when the vaccines came out. What’s the point of the jab, you ask? Well, unvaccinated folks make up the bulk of hospitalizations, symptoms tend to be worse for the unvaccinated than the vaccinated, and there is indication that vaccinated people are not contagious or sick as long as the unvaccinated. It isn’t, necessarily, a pandemic of the unvaccinated. But it’s a worse one for the unvaccinated.
And I had a negative test. This time. I’m feeling much better, leading me to believe it was a cold brought home by my adorable nine-year-old. Prior to the mask mandates being lifted, I avoided colds and Tim barely got sick. Since the lift, I’ve gotten back-to-back colds in December and January! And it may be a while before I get to stop playing “Is it COVID or a cold?”
And, yeah, getting tested every time I start coughing is annoying, I don’t regret choosing social responsibility over convenience.
Is it COVID or a cold? Not this time. Stay tuned for the next episode. Same bat-time. Same bat-station.
