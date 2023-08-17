My first real job out of college the first time was as a marketing assistant for a textbook publishing company in Hershey.
It was terrible. Think “Office Space” but with textbooks instead of TPS Reports.
I was sent to a conference in Toronto, so Joy tagged along. She already had her passport thanks to some missions trips in high school. I didn’t because the only place I had been was Toronto pre-9/11 on a school trip. I went through the passport process, and in no time at all, we were on a flight to Canada.
Then we forgot about the passports. That job downsized me, the next job eliminated my position, I went back to college, my charter school got shut down, and I moved back here. In the middle of all that, we had Tim, so travel didn’t seem important. The passports with our childlike images sat in a drawer somewhere, quietly expiring.
Then Joy and I realized that we were approaching our 20th wedding anniversary and never really had a honeymoon back when we got married. The marketing job was my first real job after college. When Joy and I got married, I had a temp job in a factory office and worked at Blockbuster Video. I don’t count any of my temp jobs as real jobs, and Blockbuster doesn’t exist anymore.
(Though, I don’t think I would have been unhappy if I had stayed at the factory instead of going into marketing. It’s one of those “alternate timeline” things where I might still be there.)
But as a temp and video-rewinder (yes, they still had VHS tapes when I got married), I was lucky to have a weekend off to get hitched let alone enough money to do anything.
Recently, Joy and I started talking about maybe doing something for our 20th. Let’s be realistic, it’ll be for our 25th. I’m better off than I was 20 years ago, but I don’t know if I can justify an expensive trip without saving up for a while.
Now Tim wants to see Niagara Falls. The good side. Off we were to get our passports. Since our passports quietly expired around the time Tim was born, and Tim didn’t exist to get one when we got ours, we were applying for three new passports.
The paperwork is obnoxious, and the instructions are pedantic, but let’s go over the fees, shall we? $130 to apply for an adult passport and $100 for a child. Then, you have to pay additional fees at the facility that’s processing your application. For a family of three, when it was all said and done, we’re looking at over $500 just for our passports.
Yep, definitely making that trip for our 25th.
The poor overworked person at the post office had to deal with people coming in and doing post office stuff in between processing our applications. We had an appointment, but that doesn’t matter when only one person is on duty and people need stamps.
(Aside: if you need a job, try applying to the post office. Unless keeping them shorthanded is some sort of ploy to undermine the postal service.)
The conversation I had in the post office with that worker reminded me of something I forgot. Most of us never leave the United States. I bet many of the people around us have never left Pennsylvania!
Can you blame them? Fortunately, we aren’t planning on seeing Niagara Falls anytime soon since it’s now a three-month processing time for the passports, but if we were, it’s an additional $60 to expedite the passport. So $180 to get us in Niagara Falls on top of the $500 we paid to get the ball rolling. And add the cost of gas, hotels, meals, tickets to stuff, and T-shirts. I can’t financially justify going on a trip anywhere near when I pay for my passports. I have to rebuild my coffers. White sandy beaches are out for a while.
Unless you don’t mind going into debt to travel, the barriers to getting out and about keep going up.
People call this the “Affordability Crisis,” and it’s everywhere – food, housing, cars, etc. Even though inflation is coming down a ton, costs are still high. Profits are even higher everywhere but in the average person’s pocket. In the near future, all I want to do is something that was easy before 9/11: see the Canadian side of Niagara Falls with my kid. It wasn’t this bad or even this long to get passports back in 2004. I shouldn’t feel like I need a Go Fund Me for passport costs.
Then again, in the richest country in the world, we need Go Fund Me for healthcare costs, so really, this is a minor inconvenience.
But I better make that “honeymoon” plan for my 30th wedding anniversary.
