The first week of school is in the books, and I can honestly say that it’s good to be back.
Every now and then, I think it’s a good idea to rethink our life choices. I joke about it to my students, but as Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
(Let’s all ignore the situation that he got himself into, and the hemlock that got into him.)
The choices that brought me to teaching were a lot of false starts, roads not taken, and copious amounts of stress eating. But I can’t say that I actually regret anything.
Back when I was a kid, and I think I’ve mentioned this in a column before, one of my favorite “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episodes was one called “Tapestry.” In that episode, Captain Jean-Luc Picard had a chance, thanks to a transdimensional godlike entity named Q, to go back to a pivotal moment in his life and make a different choice. When he did, Picard found that his whole life had changed, and instead of commanding the USS Enterprise, he was a science officer in one of the ship’s labs. Q granted Picard the chance to go back once more and re-make that choice, and he returned to his normal life on the Enterprise. Picard said, “There are many parts of my youth that I’m not proud of, there were loose threads, untidy parts of me that I would like to remove. But when I pulled on one of those threads, it unraveled the tapestry of my life.”
I have a student teacher this year, and he was right beside me as I droned out my usual first-day housekeeping items. Then he introduced himself with that youthful exuberance that I’m not sure I ever had as a teacher. Nothing he said was practiced or rote, but it was new. Like, that new comic book smell or that first moment in a theater when the Marvel Cinematic Universe music starts playing in front of a just-released movie. Just 100% fresh, in-the-moment new.
And I found myself pulling at those threads.
Clarion University, getting a communication degree.
Blockbuster, checking in videos in an industry that was actively dying.
My first marketing jobs, trying to sell encyclopedias to schools in New Orleans at a conference a year after Katrina or an oral surgery practice to people who didn’t need it yet.
My teaching internship through Millersville University, in an inner-city school in Lancaster where I learned how to deal with heartbreak over and over.
My first teaching job in York where I battled leadership in an effort to educate kids who were nothing more than dollar signs to the people running the school.
And then my first year in my current district, where I had to learn a whole new rhythm to life.
I came home from my first day, took off my mask, and listened to Tim talk about third grade and Joy talk about her job while my dog jumped up and down to get my attention.
People tell high school kids that they’re in the best years of their lives, and I get why someone would say that. But in the tapestry that is my life, I think the threads all come together to make THESE days the best days of my life.
I resolved to try to make my interactions with my students as in-the-moment as my student teacher’s. I decided to embrace change as it happens, and even create it myself wherever I can. And I plan to enjoy every moment, because as Captain Picard said, “I rather believe that time is a companion who goes with us on the journey and reminds us to cherish every moment, because it will never come again.”
Honestly, it’s good to be back.
