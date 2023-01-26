Last January, Joy and I got COVID. Well, it seems to be an annual tradition.
Back just before this Christmas, I got a good old-fashioned cold. Remember those? Like all colds, it took out my voice, which is what colds invariably do to me. When I woke up eight days ago (at the time of this writing), I thought I might have a cold. But when my voice didn’t cut out, I began to wonder. When the deep, inexplicable tiredness dragged me down, I started to suspect. When that didn’t get any better, I went to the doctor and got tested. Sure enough, it was COVID.
It’s funny, though, this round wasn’t nearly as bad as the last round. There was a moment last year when I was so sick and so tired that I didn’t care about anything. Not this time. This time, I spent the entirety of my illness completely ticked off.
I don’t have time for this! Who does? I hate missing days of work to begin with, but three in a row? As an English teacher, when I miss three days – especially when teaching a specific unit – it’s more like missing six days. I can’t ask my kids to dig deeper into Edgar Allan Poe when I’m not there to guide them. I can’t ask them to try out a literary lens to analyze an unreliable narrator when I can’t model it for them. Even writing and online work hasn’t been okay – the headache makes staring at the text on this screen very, VERY difficult.
Everyone who has been out of work due to illness, undoubtedly sympathizes.
At least, this time, the steroid kicked in and kept my asthma from becoming a problem, so I was able to do stuff at home. But steroids give me roid rage! I get an intense headache that won’t go away, and every little thing seems like a terrible injustice. My students were spared the worst of it this time because I wasn’t at work, but I still sat at home, glaring at everything and loudly complaining to anyone in earshot.
It was usually my dog. Tim was at school and Joy works from home. Poor Ruby. Although, dogs are very sympathetic to our plights, and she seemed to completely agree with me. I can see why The Grinch didn’t abandon his mad plan to steal Christmas – Max was his only sounding board, and dogs are conditioned to agree with their humans.
This bout of COVID wasn’t nearly as bad as the last one. Last time, I didn’t have time to get this angry at the situation. By the time this column runs, the Prednisone will be out of my system and I’ll be COVID free.
I guess, in the grand scheme of things, annual hits of COVID aren’t all that bad. I’d like it to be less of a scheduled thing, though. Maybe hit me in February next year. I really hate February. It’s the shortest month, and it’s the worst. Completely boring, from my perspective. The weather isn’t good, there aren’t any good holidays – Valentine’s Day? Come on! – no good comic cons or movies, and the anticipation of spring makes everything worse.
Sorry, I think that last paragraph was written by the Prednisone.
I look forward to getting back to normal. I want to re-establish my groove at work, get through Edgar Allan Poe so I can transition into “The Great Gatsby.” You’ll notice a dearth of stories from me for a week or two before I can get back into the swing of that, too.
I know I’m fortunate. Even as an asthmatic, I wasn’t in danger this time around, and I was only in marginal danger last time. I know people who have lost family members, and I know others who have been hospitalized. I just learned that I really don’t like the mattress on my bed.
But until this Prednisone wears off, people better stay off my lawn. And don’t get me started on Henry Cavill not being Superman anymore. Ruby is now an expert on that particular injustice.
Not so bad, all things considered.
- - -