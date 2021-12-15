Each year, we rewatch some version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Usually, it’s the Muppets version, but we’ve been known to break out Patrick Stewart’s 1999 (near) masterpiece on occasion. But in this year of being intentional about everything we do at Christmas, we haven’t really made up our minds on what version to watch.
And part of that is because I was asked to adapt “A Christmas Carol” for the theatre company in York that I used to work with when I lived in Lancaster. I usually adapt Shakespeare plays – both seriously and humorously – for them, but this year, they asked for a funny version of “A Christmas Carol.” That meant that I had to re-read the Dickens’ original, and then research his one-man show version, which is shorter and more agreeable to a stage adaptation. Having read both, I chose to base my work more on the one-man show, using Dickens as an on-stage narrator while the events took place. But that also meant that instead of watching “A Christmas Carol,” I read it twice.
(That’s also why there are occasional Dickensian words and sentence structures in this column. I do humbly apologize, guv’ner.)
“A Christmas Carol” is a profoundly political piece. At age 11, Charles Dickens himself worked in the “workhouses” that Scrooge hoped to send the poor to. His father was imprisoned over debts. In Dickens’ time, many of the rich and powerful were ignoring the plight of the poor, and there was an argument if people of means even needed to pay their fair share in the world.
In the stage version, as I was adapting Scrooge’s rant against helping the poor, I couldn’t find a way to make it funny. It was, I’m sorry to say, too current, too similar to our very state in the world.
In the book, a gentleman says to Scrooge, “At this festive season of the year, Mr. Scrooge, it is that we should make some slight provision for the poor and destitute.”
Scrooge responds, “Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?”
Then, after a brief argument, Scrooge utters the famous line, “If they would rather die, they had better do it and decrease the surplus population.”
Scrooge at this point in the story doesn’t care about his responsibilities to society. Dickens said that at Christmas, we should think of others as “fellow passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.”
At the time of this writing there have been 796,000 COVID deaths in the United States, and we treat mask mandates and life-saving vaccine mandates as if we’re being loaded into cattle cars and driven to gas chambers. In fact, there’s a certain percentage of the population who routinely likens any minor inconvenience to the Holocaust. The science is settled. People’s research on Facebook is flat-out poppycock. And all people have to do is wear a mask until cases go down and enough of the population is vaccinated to slow infection rates and keep this pestilence from evolving new Greek letters. Worrying about the people around us, being a part of society and understanding that there are duties and responsibilities we must endure to maintain that society, that’s too much right now. We have become so selfish that Marley’s anguished cry falls on deaf ears: “Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were all my business.”
But not all of us.
At this festive time of the year, many are able to put aside their petty politics and anti-science tomfoolery and make some slight provision for the poor and destitute. As I ran to the grocery store today, I saw the hardworking and generous heroes of our fire department doing their “Fill the Engine” food drive. People of the community donate food or money to the cause, and they routinely fill more than one engine. Almost a dozen firefighters were there, collecting food and spreading Christmas cheer. And, at one point, the fire chief got a call that he had to go handle. And, I do remind you, dear reader, they’re all volunteers taking time out of their Sunday to help the community.
Let us make amends for our year of ignoring the common welfare. Let us embrace charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence during the last few weeks of 2021. If we can’t give time, then we can give money. If we can’t give money, then we can give time. If, for some reason, we can’t give either, then we can give kindness.
A modern reformed Scrooge would do it all and infinitely more. He would contact a local volunteer organization and see how he could help. He would seek out the food pantries and see what can be donated. He would inquire if the fire department needed someone to help wash trucks or clean equipment. He would ask if the local nursing homes needed someone to decorate for Christmas or give a helping hand. He would cease protesting those who are simply doing their jobs of looking out for the common welfare and find a better use of his time.
The alternative ends this year with writing on a stone that cannot be washed away, and a Ghost of Christmas-Yet-To-Come shaking his hooded head in judgement on us all.
q q q