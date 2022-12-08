At the Christmas tree lighting event in town, the parade had an interesting addition this year.
We started with the police, then some brightly-lit fire trucks, then some floats, and then a FedEx truck. The crowd applauded and cheered as the deliverer of purchased goods puttered down Main Street behind the flashing lights of the emergency vehicles in front of him. It got me to thinking about how we treat the people who help connect us to the goods we spend so much of our money on.
I have complained in my columns about the post office folding my comic books (which clearly say “Do not bend or fold” in bold letters), but I am thankful for the ability to cheaply send cards and gifts around the country. I endeavor to wave at the mail person – who has changed a couple of times in my tenure here – and I remind myself that there are other ways to get comics that don’t involve potential bending or folding. I could also get a slightly bigger mailbox, but that seems like overkill.
The worst offender in the “be nice” category seems to be Ruby. She loses her mind whenever FedEx or UPS bring boxes to the door. Half the time, they’re bringing the common household goods that I really want to avoid going to Walmart for. I don’t like to be in big stores anymore. Does anyone? I didn’t check to see if people still do the old Black Friday lines outside the stores like they used to do. The pandemic hastened the shift to online shopping for Black Friday, I think. But the real death knell was Cyber Monday, which was just an excuse to keep Black Friday going. Now, we have Black Friday Week followed by Cyber Monday Week. Websites that track prices on Walmart and Amazon show that their “doorbusters” really aren’t that great. Prices tend to hit a low point in the summer and then get marked up for a while so they can be “dropped” on the holiday. Yet, there’s that thrill of the hunt, which our apps do really well at giving us. No wait in line required.
But even if we don’t go into stores for Black Friday, I hope we’re being kind to the people who are working in the stores where we do go. In his newspaper, my dad related a story of someone berating a worker for the store playing Christmas music in November. Like the cashier can control that! I’ve seen people berate a cashier for prices, store policies, and loud children. My students who have worked in restaurants tell me that some of the worst humans to ever come to lunch are the people who come right after church lets out. Nothing says “Christlike” like being an entitled jerk to the poor person who brings you your beef tips, I guess. I’ve seen the wrath of a graying person whose coupon didn’t work. I’ve seen verbal barrages unleashed on poor kids who are trying to get a stubborn cash register to work.
Yes, we’re frustrated this time of year. The sun goes down earlier and earlier, and we’re trying to buy the perfect gift for someone. We’re stressed this time of year. I am not immune. If you’ve ever heard me try to talk to Verizon’s customer (un)service, you know I can get pretty frustrated with people, too. But that’s a system that’s designed to avoid helping you. In the store, they just want to get you your stuff, get your money, and get you out so they can process the next customer. When things don’t work out, I try to remind myself that it’s not worth yelling at the poor worker at the counter. Chances are, they don’t have any power to change your situation. Most likely, they are just as flabbergasted at the prices as you are. I have canceled orders or had them leave products off my order to avoid losing my cool. Sometimes, people are having a bad day, and they can’t seem to get anything to go right. The kind thing to do is to let them reset.
It’s Christmas shopping season, so let’s all of us try for civility. If it doesn’t scan, just tell them to forget about it. If the computer locks up, just tell them to forget it and you’ll try again some other time. If they’re frazzled, let them take a deep breath to refocus. In the end, we can’t be jolly if we’re at each other’s throats.
Three cheers for the FedEx guy, the postal worker, the UPS driver, and the countless cashiers and clerks. Without them, our unsustainably-focused-on-retail economy wouldn’t be able to run. Let’s be kind this Christmas season.
- - -