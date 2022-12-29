Remember how 2020 was going to be a fantastic year? It was the beginning of a new decade. It was the year of perfect vision. It was awful. Then 2021 was somehow worse and 2022 was kind of blah. What if we lowered our expectations for 2023? What would happen?
Years are shockingly arbitrary things. I mean, sure, it’s how long the Earth orbits the sun, the day we start counting is arbitrary. Technically, a life year begins on a different day for all of us. My first orbit on this planet started at the end of March. Statistically speaking, yours may have started between July and October. But even choosing this metric, it’s still arbitrary to our daily living. Yet, we do place a lot of importance on the new year.
I think it’s because of the concept of new beginnings. We love the idea of a new beginning, and we try to embrace it every year. Google when gym memberships spike to see what I mean. Plus, January 1 is a nice, clean date. There are few specific dates on the calendar that we can say, “That day! I’ll start fresh then.” It’s nice to have a clear mark on the calendar to shoot for – especially if you’re normally indecisive and choosing a day out of 365 might be too much. I know this problem. If you’ve ever seen me in a restaurant, I look at the menu, consider several new options, narrow down those options to two, and when the server comes to take my order, I order what I normally order anyway. Change is hard, and I know from my own resolutions, many don’t stick. Even choosing that date may not help in the long run. Like Tony Stark in “Iron Man 3,” we can announce a clean slate, but we often find ourselves doing what we’ve always done. In his case, he gave up the armor and world-saving, just to get into more armor and world-saving. Don’t we do the same? Whatever we gave up just comes back a couple of months later, with the new weight of regret that we didn’t have before.
On a larger scale, there’s the problem of the last few years in general. This Twenties is more like the Coughing Twenties, and we’ve yet to roar. There are good things happening, sure, but there’s enough bad happening that we’ve become fixated on that instead of applauding anything good. And with good reason. Even our entertainment news is bad – they’re recasting Superman! Looking at 2023 with any form of optimism seems naïve, doesn’t it?
But what if we just looked at 2023 as another year? If we really need to change some things in our lives, we’ll change them. Do we need a clean slate? A fresh start? Do it now! Don’t wait until a culturally-agreed-upon date to do it. Is there something we’ve been meaning to try? Let’s get trying. Join that gym! Replace that wardrobe! Fix that light in the garage you’ve been meaning to fix!
(Sorry, I know that last one was oddly specific. And I will go fix that light as soon as I’m done typing this.)
But let’s avoid telling 2023 that it’ll be our year. Let’s avoid pressuring it to be better than the last one. Let’s just enjoy it as it happens, see what new surprises and experiences wait around the corner, and remember that it’s not really the year that brings those surprise and experiences, but life. Changes in our lives are brought about by tiny little connections between people, massive interactions between governmental bodies and corporations, sneaky biological processes inside our own bodies, ignored climate patterns in the wider world, and various interconnected systems and processes and communities. The date is just an arbitrary mark for when we agree the world’s orbit starts new, but life is changing all the time.
Let’s just decide to make a happy new year, and then make happiness happen all through that year.
What’s the worst that could happen? We spend a whole orbit trying to make people around us just a little bit happier? I think it’s worth a try.
q q q