Anyone who has read my columns knows that one battle I have fought repeatedly as a homeowner is the cantankerous nature of the downstairs toilets.
I don’t know what it is. New toilets, old ones – if they’re downstairs, they give me issues. So when I read about Maggie Haberman’s book claiming that President Donald Trump clogged White House toilets by flushing documents down them, I felt a surge of anxiety.
The anxiety forced me to write this column. Honestly, I don’t know if the claims of Trump’s dumps are true, but I do know that he did take documents to Mar-a-Lago, shredded other documents, and made a mockery of transparency. Therefore, it’s remotely plausible.
In his defense, he did say that the story is “fake news,” but he declares so many things as “fake news” that he’s like the boy who cried “covfefe!” That plausibility made me give the side-eye to my downstairs toilet, which is across from my office. I just battled it again recently as it decided to half-clog somehow. It worked, but it didn’t actually work, forcing me to, as President Trump once said, flush “10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.” A comment that now makes more sense with this new context.
No, this column isn’t about Haberman not doing the right thing and alerting authorities because it was a juicy tidbit to sell a book. No, this isn’t about new revelations of Trump Administration people sending emails on personal systems (like they’re Hillary Clinton or something). It’s not even about a US president reportedly destroying documents and creating gaps in an ongoing congressional investigation like (I’m sure) a totally innocent person would do.
It’s actually about my anxiety related to clogged toilets.
We all know that President Trump will never go to jail or face consequences for his actions. Consequences are for other people, not our government officials. But, if he continues to do political stuff in the future or (actually) wins in 2024, he needs to ease my anxiety by properly disposing of incriminating documents in a way that doesn’t make my downstairs toilet laugh manically. Therefore, I have suggestions for his second term. And may our Great Leader remember me when he ascends on high again.
(Or sits on the throne again.)
There are, according to whitehouse.gov, 28 fireplaces in the White House. (Yes, there are also 35 bathrooms, but the problem with that idea is why we’re here.) If he didn’t know already, fire can destroy paper. All he has to do is dramatically light a corner of the document, toss it in the fireplace, and then watch it burn. I’m sure White House staffers would rather top-secret documents be disposed of in the fireplace instead of having to call the Secret Service for Plunge Force One to unclog the First Potty.
The next option is shredding the documents. On Amazon, he can buy a paper shredder for $139 that is advertised as “anti-jam.” That’s a non-clogging option that will shred documents to tiny strips of paper. If he mixes those papers with a Dole Classic Coleslaw Mix from Walmart, eating incriminating documents becomes a nice side dish to a Big Mac. He can call it “Shred Force One” if he wants to.
The next thing he could do is use the First Sharpie and draw all over the backs of the papers. These then become presidential art that he could auction off at Mar-a-Lago. These documents will then go all over the country, framed and hanging in offices, and avoid adding a blockage to the Washington DC sewage system that somehow matches our political reality.
Once upon a time, he suggested nuking a hurricane. This could kill two birds with one stone. He could become the first president to declare war on a natural disaster AND attach documents to the nuke that he shoots into the eye of the storm. KA-BOOM! Problem solved!
In a festive turn, he could have the First Lady cut little snowflakes using the First Scissors and hang the snowflakes around as Christmas decorations. When people come looking for them, he could just say, “Oh, those are just decorations and totally not incriminating documents.” Then he can ask if investigators are fighting a War on Christmas! As Darth Vader said, “All too easy.”
I mean, President Trump could have sent the documents as souvenirs to the Taliban in that peace treaty signing in February 2020 where we agreed to leave if they agreed to be very, VERY good this time. You know, the art of the deal.
All of these would have prevented the Secret Service from calling a Code Brown in the White House.
I’m not suggesting The Once and Future Great Leader actually have the “most transparent administration” like he promised. I’ve given up on honesty from politicians in general and President Trump in particular.
But if these allegations are true and signal a trend, I just want him to think like a grown-up who has unclogged a toilet a time or two in his life.
