Recently I had a doctor appointment in Altoona and I decided to turn that trip into a little adventure. I continued south on I-99 for another 40 miles to Bedford County, after having researched a few things that I’d like to visit while I was there. Covered bridges have always appealed to me because they’re a picturesque and very photogenic glimpse into a simpler time in the past. Our state has the distinction of having 219 covered bridges, the most of any state. Bedford County alone has 14 covered bridges, and taking pictures of them was high on my list of things to do when I got there.
I had done some research and found a covered bridge driving tour where it gave directions and stated that I could find nine of those bridges in about 100 minutes. Well…. No. Not when it took me two hours to find the first one! Some of them are really in remote areas, but I saw some truly beautiful country scenery during my search. I didn’t mind driving around on this gorgeous sunny day in 80 degree temperatures, but they really shouldn’t say you can do it in 100 minutes. What’s the rush?
I was so excited when I finally found Jackson’s Mill Bridge and I got out of the car to take pictures from every conceivable angle. I tried to imagine how many horses and buggies and early cars traveled this way, and it was interesting to find out that the bridge was actually washed about 200 yards downstream during the Johnstown Flood. That is remarkable because Johnstown is about 41 miles away, and the raging waters were still strong enough to wash that bridge downstream. It was reset to its original location by two men who thought the bridge was worth saving, and they spent $675 to do it, a huge amount of money in 1889!
I would continue the search for more covered bridges later that evening and the following day. My next stop was for lunch at the 1760’s historic Jean Bonnet Tavern located near the Lincoln Highway. In mid-1794, Pennsylvania farmers who were angered by the federal excise tax on whiskey, met at this building and raised a liberty pole in protest. The farmers regarded the tax as unfair as they earned much of their income by distilling their spare grain into liquor. The tax was aimed at producers, not consumers and farmers considered it discriminatory. This became violent and was known as the Whiskey Rebellion, and later that year, President George Washington and the troops he had assembled camped at Jean Bonnet Tavern on their way to quell the insurrection. The Whiskey Rebellion lasted from 1791-1794 and was the first test of federal authority in the U.S. The end result was that the tax remained difficult to collect, but the new government enforced the idea that violent protests would not be tolerated.
I was seated in the dining room in the basement of the building, which was once the foundation of a French fort. I looked around at the huge native rocks that were used to form the walls, several large stone fireplaces, the foot-thick barn beams in the ceiling with copper pipes running beside them, and the handmade quilts decorating the walls. On the wall by my seat was a faded American flag with 13 stars. Posted elsewhere in the tavern were the original ”Rules of the Tavern,” including:
- Four pence a night for bed
- Six pence with supper
- No more than five to sleep in one bed
- No boots to be worn in bed
- Organ grinders to sleep in the wash house
- No dogs allowed upstairs
In talking with my waitress McKayla, she asked where I was from and when I told her Elk County, she said, “Oh, that’s where Benezette and all the elk are! My boyfriend and I will be going there in a couple of weeks!” Small world!
I ordered the butternut squash bisque because it was something I’d never had before. When McKayla brought it in a weathered pewter bowl, she had written the tavern’s initials J B T on the surface of the thick soup with a white substance made from a fancy kind of sour cream and milk. It also had a sprinkling of chopped pecans on it. Talk about presentation! It tasted as good as it looked and was also very filling. After my lunch I walked out to the attached Cabin Gift Shop and bought a handmade pottery mug with a likeness of the stone tavern on it for my collection. Jean Bonnet Tavern is also said to be one of the most haunted bed and breakfasts in Pennsylvania, but I didn’t get to verify that as all rooms were fully booked for that date when I had called earlier in the week.
The next day I set out to find Gravity Hill, where the laws of physics don’t seem to apply. I’d been there a few times before, but it never ceased to amaze me. On a very remote stretch of road with only a farm here or there, there is a white stripe with the word END painted across the road. You continue down the hill to a second white line painted with the word BEGIN. At that point you put the car in neutral, check for traffic behind you, take your foot off the brake and feel your car begin to accelerate UP the hill to the end stripe. Then I put the car in drive to head back down the hill, but the car would barely move. I had to touch the gas pedal to get the car to go DOWN the hill! So why does it work this way, seemingly defying gravity? I have no idea, but some people like to pour water on the road and watch it run UPHILL. Just very cool!
I found two more bridges that day, and also something I hadn’t expected to find during my search. I saw a sign that told me I’d be coming to the Flight 93 National Memorial in a few miles, and since I’d never been there, I decided I definitely wanted to visit that site before starting for home. There were several busloads of people milling around outside, and I felt the sadness and loss as I perused the names and pictures of the people who lost their lives in that very field. I had the feeling that this was somehow “sacred ground” as I put my required mask on to enter the visitor center. Much work had been done to set up interactive displays that would let the visitor review the events of 9/11 as they unfolded. It was a very moving and sobering experience.
My two days in Bedford County were so enjoyable that I found myself smiling at every turn. It might have been a brief adventure, but the weather was perfect, the leaves were beginning to display their brilliant colors, and I was so thankful to be able to enjoy this special time before bad weather arrives!
