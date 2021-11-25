You know how you react when someone tries to tell you about something good that you can get for nothing? Right. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. That’s what I thought when a friend of mine told me about a program where someone would come to your house and replace any of your smoke alarms that needed replacing. For free. She gave me the number to call, 814-913-3027, which I took and thanked her for, not intending to do anything with it, but not wanting to be rude.
The American Red Cross was associated with this program, and that gave a degree of credibility to it in my mind, and a few days later I read in the paper that there was a speaker who came and presented a program about the free smoke alarms to a well-respected local organization. I decided to call the number the next day and see what it was all about, even though my house and smoke alarms are only 6 years old. I left my information and a few days later a volunteer from the Red Cross called me back to say that when they had enough people signed up in my area, they would call back to schedule someone to come to my house.
Well, that happened recently, and I’m here to tell you that this is indeed a legitimate program called Sound the Alarm, Save a Life. What wasn’t explained ahead of time is that these volunteers from the Red Cross don’t do anything with smoke alarms that are hard wired into your home’s electrical system, as most relatively new houses have. You’d want a qualified electrician for that job. I did benefit from the program, though, because I had a smoke alarm in my laundry room that wasn’t hard wired, and I didn’t have an alarm in the bonus room over the garage because it had been finished after the wiring was already inspected. The volunteer installed one there and replaced the one in the laundry room. He explained that the new smoke alarms don’t have batteries, but they do last ten years.
In speaking with the volunteer after the job was finished, I was impressed to learn that this man gives up his free time on weekends to make people’s homes safer for them. He had already installed thirty new smoke alarms that day, and it was only early afternoon! I told him that I had lost my first home to a devastating fire, and he asked if the Red Cross had helped me out after the fire. I told him that they had made arrangements for me to stay in a local hotel the night of the fire and until I found an apartment that my insurance would pay for. I remembered that when I moved out of the hotel, all my worldly possessions fit on the wheeled cart. That was a sobering sight.
Talking to this man about my house fire brought back so many memories of that awful time, and although it happened more than twenty years ago, it’s still fresh in my mind. It’s the kind of thing you never forget. It was March and my furnace had quit working. I had been wrapping myself in blankets and sweatshirts and waiting for days for the furnace repair company to get the part they needed to fix my furnace. When the temperature dropped even lower, I decided I’d better plug in an electric heater before I left for work that morning. I didn’t want frozen pipes in addition to my other problems.
Since I wasn’t home at the time, I have no way of knowing if my smoke alarms went off, but the fire wasn’t discovered until it had burned through the walls and was visible outside. One of my neighbors had called the fire department and then tried to track me down. I only remember screaming all the way as I drove home from Johnsonburg and arriving to find fire trucks and an ambulance waiting for me. There were no visible flames anymore, just choking, acrid smoke as I watched from the back of the ambulance. Unfortunately, the fire would reignite a couple of days later and make the destruction complete. It was eventually determined that the extension cord I had plugged the heater into, a new, heavy duty one with multiple places to plug in, was defective and was the cause of the fire.
What followed were days and weeks when I couldn’t get through the day without crying. There were hundreds of major things that had to be decided, and basic clothing and hygiene items I needed to buy, but I remember feeling overwhelmed by even little things. Luckily I was blessed with wonderful family members, friends and coworkers who showed up and showered me with supplies and the help I didn’t even realize I needed. A good friend came to the hotel the morning after the fire and sat and cried with me. Sometimes the best thing a friend can do is just be there. My Avon lady left a package of my favorite products on my porch. My aunt arrived at my apartment with buckets, rags and cleaning supplies, and stayed to help me clean. I found bags of groceries on my porch. Another friend arrived with a collection of small but wonderful things, saying, “I just went through my house and said to myself, now what would I need if I had nothing?” Her donations included the most comfortable big blue shirt, which I wore until it was threadbare. Talk about being blessed beyond measure…
The number again is 814-913-3027 to register with the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm, Save a Life program. This is one thing that WASN’T too good to be true.
