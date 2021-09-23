Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a two-part column. The second half will be published in next Saturday’s edition.
q q q
Earlier this summer my daughter sent a text inviting me to go with her and Violet and two others to New York City to see Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett in concert at Radio City Music Hall. I wasn’t familiar with any of Lady Gaga’s music and the only other thing I thought I knew about her was that she often wore outlandish outfits, like her “meat dress” made from 50 pounds of ribs and steak. I wasn’t in a hurry to see her. But Tony Bennett was a different story. I was familiar with many of his songs like “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Put on a Happy Face,” and “For Once in my Life.” This concert was to be his last, and it was on the occasion of his 95th birthday, sure to be a special one.
My daughter said she’d already purchased the tickets because they were selling fast and I needed to let her know ASAP if I’d be going. I had just come from a visit with my podiatrist concerning my painful, arthritis-damaged feet. After looking at my X-rays, he informed me that I didn’t have a good foot to stand on. That made me decide not to go to NYC because I knew that it would involve a lot of walking, and that I wouldn’t be able to keep up. I texted Lisa back, telling her that it was hard to admit that I wasn’t up to the trip, even though I’d never been to the Big Apple and I knew this would be an awesome adventure. She assured me that she’d take good care of me and that we’d take a wheelchair along. I was just too proud to admit I’d need a wheelchair, so I told her she could sell my ticket, and she reluctantly said she would list it.
The next day at the pool, I was telling my friends about having the chance to go to Radio City Music Hall for the concert, but that I’d turned it down and that Lisa had listed the ticket for sale. They couldn’t believe that I’d pass up an opportunity like that, and told me that I was putting obstacles where there didn’t need to be any. I think the word “crazy” was even used! They made me PROMISE to text Lisa as soon as I got out of the pool, and if the ticket hadn’t been sold already, to tell her that I’d be going. I texted her, it hadn’t been sold, so the decision that I’d be going to New York City in less than two weeks had been made!
Lisa started sending me links to read about things to do in New York City since we’d be there for three days. I thought I’d be doing well just to get to the concert, but she wanted me to experience as much as I could. We discussed different tours and places to go but didn’t make any definite plans in advance.
When we arrived, we parked the car and took the Staten Island Ferry across the Hudson River, passing the impressive Statue of Liberty and snapping pictures of the statue and the New York City skyline. Leaving the car there meant we’d be walking or taking an Uber everywhere we wanted to go, but we’d be saving the exorbitant daily fees for parking at the hotel in Manhattan. I had already crashed in the hotel room when my grandson urged me to accompany him to explore the city that night. I put my shoes back on and we walked out into a different world. Although it was 9:30 at night, hordes of people crowded the streets, most businesses were open and filled with patrons, and the neon lights everywhere made it feel like midday.
I saw people sleeping in doorways, nearly naked ladies sporting Indian headdresses, various street vendors, and at many sites there were performers such as wrestlers or acrobats with people crowded around them. It really is true that the city never sleeps, but at that point I wanted nothing more than to do just that!
Lisa was out early the next morning, bringing back much welcomed coffee and breakfast for all of us. We made our plan for the day, which was to visit The Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, having a thrilling glass floor observation deck suspended in midair, giving us the feeling of floating in the sky! It had stunning 360 degree views of the city which I marveled at and I have to say that it was truly an impressive experience. I very carefully stepped on the edge of the glass floor and stood there swaying, feeling slightly discombobulated, while Violet was sitting and rolling around on it and having a grand old time!
We returned to the hotel and had a few hours to rest and eat before the concert that evening.
q q q
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net.