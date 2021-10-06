Recently, our refrigerator decided that it is time for it to pass beyond the veil.
It wasn’t a rapid death. First, it had to leak in odd places, have drawers fail to pull out, and super-freeze the freezer. Then, it began to scream at us. While watching TV, we’d hear a strange noise and look around, only to find that a wild boar hadn’t entered the house, but our refrigerator was announcing its problems. Finally, it began to grind and grumble like someone stalled a stick-shift car.
That was it. While it still had some cold, we decided to get its replacement before it coughed its last.
I broke out the tape measure, wrote down the measurements, figured out the cubic feet, and noticed that our cabinets were just a little short.
I knew this. Our old kitchen was designed for the simpler times of the 1950s. When we moved in, the movers shoved this refrigerator into its spot, scraping the top to get it in without having to knock out the cabinets.
No modern refrigerator is short enough to fit into that spot.
But, undeterred, I told Joy that getting rid of these cabinets would be a net gain for us.
“Yeah, we lose the storage space,” I said, “but we can get those refrigerators with Lambo doors.”
(I know what you’re thinking. Wait. I’m sure you’ve noticed by now that many of these columns don’t highlight my finer moments.)
“And don’t you want an ice maker with a water filter?” I added. “It should be easy enough to run the line.”
“Nothing is ever as easy as you expect it to be,” Joy reminded me.
“Not this time!” I said. “I wrote down all the measurements we need to know. If we take out the cabinets over the refrigerator, we’ll be able to expand what we have. It’ll be modern and fancy.”
Off to the store we went.
Well, fancy was out of our price range, but modern(ish) was still available. Ice makers, water filters, Lambo doors – we could have it all. Since we were upgrading, stainless steel wasn’t as hot as it used to be, so we could be up-to-date for HGTV shows from five years ago.
“How wide can we fit?” Joy asked.
“I wrote that down,” I proudly announced.
I reached into my pocket.
I reached into another pocket.
I checked my wallet.
“I think I left it at home,” I said.
“It’s okay,” Joy sighed. “I’ll pick a couple and we can see how wide we can fit when we get home.”
She found one she loved and one that she liked. We went home and found that we had barely enough width in the kitchen to accommodate the refrigerator she loved. It had the ice maker, the water filter, and Lambo doors.
And then Joy turned around and looked behind me.
“Did you measure the doorways?” she asked.
No, of course I hadn’t. I mean, this is me we’re talking about.
Every entryway and window in our house is custom – a different size. One door is 36 inches wide, another is maybe 31, and still another is something like 26. The interior doorways are somewhere in the general vicinity of 30. Even if we took the refrigerator through the largest door, we could never fit it though the doorway from the dining room to the kitchen.
So, our hometown appliance store had a narrow refrigerator that has your traditional freezer on top and the traditional refrigerator on the bottom. It is less than 30 inches wide and doesn’t have an ice maker, a water filter, and Lambo doors.
But it is stainless steel!
If nothing else, I learned a valuable lesson through this experience.
They’re called French doors.
