Every so often, I come across a meme or a post about something from my childhood (or earlier) that reads something along the lines of “Kids these days don’t know how to do this one simple thing!”
I get the smugness. I mean, I grew up in a generation who had to perpetually reset VCR clocks for a generation who couldn’t figure it out. When you know something someone else doesn’t know, you feel superior to that person.
We shouldn’t, really. We all know something someone else doesn’t. We can all do something someone else can’t. Since everyone knows something more or can do something different, we should probably approach our knowledge with humility and the desire to pass it on. And if it’s something we don’t have time to learn – note I didn’t say “can’t” – then we should utilize the knowledge and skills of those who did have the time.
Watching Tim navigate a Google interface that wasn’t even a concept in someone’s mind when I was Tim’s age, I realized that the world changed so much from 1992 to 2022. All I need to do is watch “Star Trek: The Next Generation” to see that. A show that was technologically leaps ahead of “Star Trek: The Original Series” when I watched it as a kid seems equally antiquated now when our phones have more processing speed, computing power, and voice sophistication than the “computer core” of 1992’s “Enterprise” or the “data banks” of 1966’s “Enterprise.”
That change can be terrifying. Imagine what our great-grandparents would think if we beamed them from their times to ours. Even ourselves around 1992 would see this brave new world as a world of magic, even if it doesn’t have the flying cars and jetpacks we were promised.
This thinking came about during yearbook pictures for my seniors. I’m in a transitional generation when it comes to digital photography. A lot of the development of digital photography happened outside my knowledge, of course, starting in the 1950s, according to some sources, and the 1970s in others. By the time I got my senior photos, the cost of those systems was very high. Now, we have those systems in our pockets.
Back when I graduated in The Year 2000, as we are legally required to call it, we had a day in the summer when the seniors came and wore these Velcro-on tuxedos and clip-on drapes so we looked like we were wearing full tuxedos and evening gowns. The photographers snapped pictures and left, and we waited to see how we looked. The digital technology existed, sure, but the quality to show them to us was never quite there then. Now, just over two decades later, my students strapped on similar tuxes and drapes, sat for the photographers who were a whole lot less touchy-feely than I remember (thank goodness!), and had their pictures taken. Then, the kids went up to the camera, saw their pictures, and made sure their names were spelled right and parents’ email addresses were correct.
Even on “Star Trek,” when they took holocamera images of away missions, they had to get them back to the ship to be “developed.” I know how to develop pictures. I learned that in my college photography class, taken just as digital photos were gaining acceptance. My professors said we’d need this skill in the future because not everyone will have a digital camera. Digital quality would never match good old film, anyway. It reminded me of a math teacher once telling me that I need to do math in my head because I won’t always have a calculator in my pocket. Or a guidance counselor telling me that no one would ever make money playing video games. Or those who said that if God wanted man to fly, he would have given him wings. The crew of the U.S.S. Voyager in 2370 developing its images from a bulky camera through the ship’s central computer seemed natural in the 1990s. Now, it’s absurd.
Maybe not every change is good, but most aren’t bad, and some just are. Tim will never know how to use a rotary dial phone. He’ll never know what it’s like to fight with a Nintendo cartridge. He will never sit down to watch a movie and realize he forgot to rewind the tape. He won’t have to set up a makeshift dark room and hope no one opens the door. And that doesn’t make him less of a person. It doesn’t make me superior because I can use an archaic piece of technology.
My seniors will look like I did in my Velcro-on tux in my senior picture, but the technology that captured that image is vastly different than the one that captured mine – 20 years apart in time, centuries apart in technology.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.