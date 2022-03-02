I have one of those random, unconfirmed memories of my Grandpa Bundy quoting Robert Frost poems. That memory led me to read Frost, and there are several poems that are fantastic that are not the ones you typically see in textbooks.
One that I think is misunderstood more than “The Road Not Taken” is “Mending Walls.” In that poem, Frost’s narrator and his neighbor fix the stone fence between their farms every spring. And every spring, the neighbor says, “Good fences make good neighbors.” People quote that line, missing the point of the poem. The narrator’s realization is that he and his neighbor might have something in common and could be friends, but they only mend fences once a year.
I think we got a new mail person in my neighborhood. The delivery time has changed, and the location of left packages has switched porches. But the biggest feature of this change is that my neighbors and I get to play this game of “Whose Mail Is This, Anyway?” Sometimes, we get other people’s mail. Other times, one neighbor gets all the mail for the grouping of houses. Occasionally, a package gets delivered to the wrong house and we get to take it over to the right one.
I think this would bother me if I didn’t like my neighbors. Since the pandemic, we haven’t gotten together with those around us as much as we might like, but we still talk when we see each other outside, often as we get the mail.
This is another way to connect with our community. We have a nice mix of ages in the houses surrounding mine, so we all have different social circles and connections. This allows us to find out what’s going on in the broader community beyond our small neighborhood on a back road just outside town.
A couple of houses down lives one of my students, and her family has been known to sing the Bohemian Rhapsody loudly when they see me walking Ruby out back. It makes me smile that there are people I kind-of know just through the bushes who take the time to hilariously serenade Ruby and me.
I’ve considered fencing in the back yard so Ruby can run about without me worrying about her chasing my neighbor’s cat across town – they’ve never officially met, but they have this kind of antagonistic relationship through the window. And then I’d lose the benefit of the neighbor’s cat. When she started patrolling the area, the mole problem in my back yard suddenly went away.
But the fence – the literal fence – isn’t the problem of the poem or life. I have a neighbor who just built a fence for his dog, but that doesn’t stop that neighbor from being friendly and helpful. He’s the one who has run across the street to help me avoid burning my house down or flooding my kitchen. Wilson on the classic ’90s TV show “Home Improvement” was the best neighbor on television, and he was always behind a fence. No, the metaphorical fence that we build between ourselves and others is the real problem.
As the Omicron wave is waning and we’re all vaxxed and boosted, I think it’s time to mend some walls. March is coming, and it might be a good idea to say “Hi!” across the street or lean on the literal fence and remind those on the other side that there is no metaphorical fence between us.
And as my neighbor recently brought a package of comic book frames over that should have been on my porch and we caught up on the happenings of the community, I had a thought that I think Robert Frost would agree with.
Good neighbors make good neighbors.
