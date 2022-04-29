Recently, Joy and I decided to update our outdated Pixel 3 phones, and boy, do I regret it.
This isn’t a rant against our local Verizon store, by the way. They did a great job and even convinced me to go for a better camera to help me with the pictures I take for my school’s yearbook and stories for this fine publication. They’re just doing their jobs. No, no, this is a rant against the modern, uh, heck that is buying new cell phones.
I went to the store on an early afternoon, so it wasn’t very busy. I wanted to stick with the Pixels, which had been a solid phone for me and had now advanced three more models. But then I played around with a Samsung, looking at the camera – faster, better, and able to take pictures in the dark. In my excitement for the camera, I didn’t realize the Samsung is practically a tablet computer! I think the screen size on Tim’s tablet is the same! My hand barely fits around it, and it’s like a brick in my pocket! The sales guy described it as a camera with a phone attached, and he was right! Like, one of those old-timey cameras with the flash bulb thing you see in silent movies.
So, yeah, I have a little buyer’s remorse there, but what really got me is how much money it costs to walk out the door!
You have to pay the taxes on the phones up front, so fine. Whatever. Then, you need a screen protector, and there’s this new liquid one that looks clearer than the stick-on ones. Cost of a stick-on one on Amazon: $10. Cost of a liquid one at Verizon: $65.
Okay, it’s got a two-year warranty and makes the screen super strong. I’ll get it. I mean, I’m clumsy. I drop my phone twice a day, and this phone is too big to fit in my hand, so I bet I’ll drop it even more. Not a problem. How about a case? Cost on Amazon: $30. Cost at Verizon: $50. But I nearly dropped the phone when I tried to call Joy with it, so I probably should get one now.
“What about your charging solution?” the guy asked.
“My what?” I asked, feeling like a Boomer.
“Phones don’t come with the charging block anymore,” he explained. “They charge at a different wattage, so you need to buy one for the right wattage.”
Okay, let that sink in a minute: YOU CAN’T CHARGE YOUR PHONE WHEN YOU BUY IT!!! Back in the day, when you bought a smartphone, it came with a charger and some sort of earbuds. Now, you just get the phone and a technically-useless-without-something-to-plug-it-into USB-C cable! A quick Google search (during which I nearly dropped my giant phone) revealed that you CAN charge your phones with your old charging block, but it may damage the battery, meaning you lose life on the phone. How much are charging blocks, you ask? Oh, $34 in the store.
There were other things here and there that I needed to buy, too, and a fee for this and a fee for that. I made the mistake of agreeing to letting them transfer the apps and stuff instead of doing it myself like I normally do. At that point, I had been in the store for a couple of hours and my brain was fried. I own that mistake. Still, it isn’t cheap to do the transfer — $50 to take stuff from my old phone to my new one, which I COULD HAVE DONE MYSELF FOR FREE!
They’ll spread the payments on my phone out through the plan, which barely increased in price, by the way, thanks to the nice guy at Verizon. But, at the same time, I PAID ENOUGH TO BUY THE PHONE OUTRIGHT BEFORE I EVEN MADE A PAYMENT ON THE PHONE! I had buyer’s remorse before I even paid for the thing I bought!
I’m sure we can find a way to blame Joe Biden for this one, but this is a new level of James Bond Villainy. When you buy something, you should be able to buy it with everything you need to make it work. Imagine buying a car, but then they tell you – after you’ve agreed to purchase it – that you need to buy the tires, battery, and doors separately! That’s basically what happens when you buy a phone.
Now I understand why we spent all our outrage on minor inconveniences like wearing a mask to avoid killing other people. When the American consumer is getting beaten down by giant billion-dollar companies who can’t raise wages but post record-high profits, we need to find something to attack so we feel better about our tiny little lives. But I feel like this level of price-gouging for things you actually need to MAKE A PRODUCT WORK should be illegal. Imagine if we punished companies for this kind of stuff instead of, oh, I don’t know, disagreeing with our hate-based politics. But, as they say, caveat emptor. And I so did not emptor. Or caveat.
I feel like charging extra for the little bio at the bottom of my column now, but then the Courier probably already has buyer’s remorse for giving me these columns in the first place.
q q q