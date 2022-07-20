Like many people, I have been transfixed by the awe-inspiring images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Currently sitting at L2, a distance roughly a million miles from Earth, the JWST, as NASA calls it, is giving us the clearest pictures of our universe, looking at distant – and ancient – places where no one has gone before.
And I am in awe. Each image bringing me what one of my favorite sci-fi shows called “endless wonder.”
Just the sheer scientific marvel of developing the imaging machinery, transmission capability, computer composition software, and the power to reach L2 is breathtaking. The decades of building and designing this telescope only 414 years removed from the first telescope, and then sending it to a point that a mathematician named Joseph-Louis Lagrange predicted as a stable point in 1772, culminated in images that should simultaneously make us feel small and so powerful. As we still fight over land and oil and religion and wealth like primitives, we launched one of the greatest scientific achievements in all of human history. And even if we fall back into a new dark age – back to fear of science, vaccines, expertise, and learning – JWST will quietly send us images that will be beacons in that darkness.
We can never fall as far into ignorance as before. Just a couple thousand years ago, we believed that the stars and sun and moon orbited the Earth, floating through the “waters above” and kept away from our flat Earth due to this solid dome called “The Firmament.” We didn’t realize the sun was the center of our solar system until the 1500s. It took longer still to realize there were other solar systems. It wasn’t until 1924 that we realized that there are more galaxies. In 1990, we saw a picture of our tiny world through Saturn’s rings as Voyager 1 raced to the edge of our solar system. Then, in 1992, we started charting those other solar systems, now finding 3,779 of them. We have seen ourselves from so far away. And while we kept discovering that our universe is vast and unknowable, we also managed to make it smaller, bringing us pictures of places we will never go. We did something so human: the universe was too big for us to grasp, so we found a way to expand our reach. That slow and steady pace of science is something we take for granted. Scientists are always learning, always changing what they know based on the best evidence we have. Their first duty is to the truth, and to not change your opinion based on new information is idiocy, not embracing a larger cosmos is willful ignorance.
That larger cosmos is what the James Webb Space Telescope showed us, and what it will keep showing us. Some images are, undoubtedly, already desktop backgrounds on work computers, reminding us that our jobs are tiny specks in the unknowable vastness of the universe. Our problems on this pale blue dot, as Carl Sagan once called Earth, are so small compared to the size of the cosmos. And yet, that knowledge makes us and our lives no less important. Without us, that beauty out there might not be observed by creatures capable of admiring it. Without us, all of the industries and businesses and processes that support NASA and its people would not exist, meaning that we would never be able to launch such an amazing piece of human engineering without everyone working together to make a world that can create such a thing.
How will that knowledge live in us? That’s up to each person to decide. For me, the strange new worlds I saw on my phone’s screen humbled me. To paraphrase “The Lion King,” there is always more to do than can ever be done, more to see than can ever be seen, and more to know than can ever be known. And our quest to achieve what we can is limited by our short life spans and opportunities, it is beyond us, but there will always be someone who pushes the frontier further and further. There will always be someone reaching for that final frontier, standing on what is done now. It is not a futile quest. We are learning how stars are born. We are studying what happens to them when they die. While space may be vast and ultimately unknowable, we have taken down the stars and given them a life story. What more can we accomplish when we once again embrace science and learning?
When the images were released, we looked at cosmic dust blown by winds we will never feel. We studied light from stars that died long before our ancestors sailed our oceans. We saw colors that rival those on any canvas. We realized how small our planet truly is in the cosmos, and yet we still stand tall. We see the face of the universe, and that act alone makes us something that may never have happened before. We are the universe trying to understand itself, boldly knowing what no one has known before.
In an old episode of “Star Trek,” a dying old man realizes there is so much more than the world he knew his whole life. His last words, giving a title to the episode, resonate now as we look at the cosmos in endless wonder but not endless fear, as we take the stars down and hold them in our hands.
“For the world is hollow, and I have touched the sky.”
