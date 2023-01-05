Every year, I start with the same intention. I will, I swear to myself, remember that the new year is the new year, not last year. And yet, I just wrote “2022” on something. Last year, I think it was February before I finally stopped writing “2021.” It’s just habit.
And I think this year will be worse.
2022 was such a nice year to write. But 2023, it’s even harder to type! My fingers just want to hit that “2” again. A minute ago, I typed “20223.” It’s one of those things that just needs an adjustment period. Like, I don’t know, three months? Sure. I mean, some people won’t have their Christmas decorations down by then, so that seems reasonable.
The new year, as I wrote before, is an arbitrary date, yet it resets so much of our thinking. We spend 365 days writing one year, working on one thing, whatever, and then we have to reset. Some of these things are activities we haven’t done in so long, that we have to strain to think back to how we did it last year.
I’m finding myself back in the head of who I was a year ago. I’m not too different. I reread my column from this week a year ago, and it was on a totally different topic. I worry that I repeat these columns, and that is not the case this year. But a year in the life of Andy is made up of tiny little changes, little tweaks to my personality, that I know that I’ve changed a little, but not a lot. I reread the first column I wrote for this paper, and I realized that so much of me remained the same over the years. I’m really quite different than that guy. If you’re keeping track, that was 2018. My first column is still fine, but I think my writing style has changed. It’s certainly become more informal as time has gone on. As an English teacher, I do try to teach my students that stuffy, formal style we use in research papers, yet that tone doesn’t really work in a newspaper column.
It occurred to me that a lot happened since 2018 – the pandemic being the most obvious change – yet I don’t feel so much different on the other side of it. We did everything we could to get back to “normal” as quickly as possible, even if the world – supply chain, production sources, Russia – wasn’t ready to move forward. Because of that rush, I know for myself that I did not use the pause of the pandemic to really think about my life and what I could change about myself.
I certainly went through a real bout of negativity there. Boy, reading some of my 2020-2021 columns is a chore. They’re not wrong, but reading them, I kept saying, “How did you not snap, Andy?” I could have taken a break to write about less serious and angry stuff there for a bit.
Then 2022 came, and I was a lot less angry. In March, no less! March was my 40th birthday! How was I not Mr. Doom-and-Gloom then?
Here we are in 2023. (I just typed “2022,” by the way.) I wonder what my columns will be about in the coming year. I wonder what I will experience moving forward. I’m sure there will be good times, and I’m certain there will be bad times. I will be here, writing at my computer, trying to avoid procrastinating on those things that I’ve been procrastinating about forever. I think I’ll make some little changes, like I do every year, and my experiences will tweak who I am a little, making me into someone who is not exactly the same as he was last year.
Sorry, Forrest Gump, but life is like one of those little flip books. The image doesn’t look very different from one page to the next, but the image at the beginning and the one at the end are very different. Taken as a whole, a flip book changes quite a bit. On each individual page, the changes can be almost imperceptible.
Like writing “2023” instead of “2022.”
(Got it right on the first try that time!)
