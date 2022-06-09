Last week, a group of us “darkled.”
I love the word “darkling.” It captures the process of dusk turning into full nighttime.
The experience was ... tribal.
It took me back to campfires of yore (another neat word). And I wonder ... did gathering around a crackling fire in full darkness take my memories or my instincts back even further, back to before I was born?
Last weekend, an overstuffed dozen of us concluded a birthday party by moving nearer and nearer to our yardstick-wide fire ring.
The kids had started the fire, adults guiding (and sometimes misguiding) their efforts to lump kindling inside sticks, then add heavier split rounds, eventually flaming up against full-sized logs. The kids learned; we adults loafed, mostly, offering verbal instructions without doing any of the work ourselves.
In ones and twos, attendees stood, shook hands or hugged, then left. Our remnant circled closer and closer to the fire, replenishing the flames with split hardwood from my cache within rough wooden pallets.
We laughed, loudly at first, and then shushed ourselves into chuckling. As the flames flared and shrank, we slouched into plastic imitation Adirondacks and canvas bag chairs. We gradually lost sight of the nearby house and barn, the fields and the trees of the picnic grove. Quietude elongated the gaps in our chitchat.
By 10:30 or so, it was “us against them” all over again, hominids, hunched and huddled in opposition to forces out there in the darkness that intended to destroy us, perhaps even eat us, or so it seemed.
No actual people eating went on, except for a skeeter or two refueling in flight. But humans do hunch and huddle in those end-of-party moments.
City folks or rural hermits, youngsters from elementary school and geezers, we all gather, crouch or slouch without instructions or formal announcements.
Nobody says, “It’s time to huddle!”
We just do it.
Cro-Magnon and Neanderthal probably did the same, using the flames of fire to give warmth, to draw together, even, in a pinch, to be weaponized. Longish branches with deep-red pulsating coals and orange fangs of flame would help to dissuade the saber-toothed tigers.
None of this was spoken, of course. Two hundred thousand years of repetition make the ritual of campfire gatherings as unremarkable as breathing, as comforting as the sweatshirts we slipped on against the chill.
The routine comes naturally, universally.
Our “tribe” varies. A nuclear family; a neighborhood gathering; relatives coming from distances great and small; perhaps a passer-by or two, hailed to “Come on over; have a beer!”
Happily the “them” we guard against is just a fictitious recollection of night times that are eons removed from today. A possum, a raccoon, perhaps a bear could amble past, though they almost never actually do. Nothing fearsome remains. Wolves, pumas or enemy tribes exist only in history books, not in the eventides of west-central Pennsylvania.
But still, we guard our kin. The kith of acquaintances becomes tribal, part of “us” for the night. Gathering around a nighttime fire is an occasion of common defense,
We talk of things that unite us. Childhood memories of Lincoln logs and rag dolls at long-gone grandparents’ houses meld into current plans for college or summertime trips to beaches.
The hearty, raucous laughter that accompanied our verbal jousting while daylight still held sway in the sky mellows to nods and chuckles, softer phrases and single-syllable sounds of punctuation, agreeing here, contemplating there.
I remember campfires from so long ago that I don’t really remember. Instead, I recreate some scenes from the family legends I was told in childhood about an uncle returned from the war, a cousin bringing her new spouse for inspection.
Some of those campfires weren’t even at camps. People gather around grills, be they charcoal or propane-fired. We huddle next to stone fireplaces or metal fire pits. Sometimes the fires aren’t even on the ground, glowing and flickering from porches or side yards.
I don’t have to tell you about campfires. You know. We all know, or knew, or our ancestors did.
In college, I was taught the “tabula rasa” (empty slate) theory of human development. It said that anything we learn comes into our consciousness after we are born, not before.
Tell that to the campfire. Wordsworth put the lie to that two centuries ago, reflecting on immortality:
The Soul that rises with us, our life’s Star
Hath had elsewhere its setting
And cometh from afar;
Not in entire forgetfulness,
And not in utter nakedness,
But trailing clouds of glory do we come
From God, who is our home.
See? We do remember back to before we were born.
All we need do to recapture those threads is sit around a campfire again, and do “darkling.”
