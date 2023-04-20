Tim made a major decision recently, and I think it hit me harder than it hit him.
He hasn’t played with his “Paw Patrol” toys in a very, VERY long time, so he’s boxing them up and finding new homes for them. The Paw Patroller and Sea Patroller actually gathered dust on the shelves downstairs. The Lookout hasn’t called out for Paw Patrol to come to it in ages. I hadn’t noticed when it happened. Slowly, Tim found other things to play with, and not all of them were digital.
Dinosaurs and Legos slowly supplanted the Good Pups of Adventure Bay. If he has a free moment in nice weather, he’s shooting hoops or wandering the woods and back yard. I haven’t heard “No job’s to big; no pup’s too small!” in a very long time. He discovered that “Looney Tunes,” “Camp Cretaceous,” and “Duck Tales” hold his attention better now than the adventures that passed many a sick night and Saturday morning.
His decision to pack up the Paw Patrol made me yelp for help. Every phase of Tim’s life seems to last forever and end too fast, and “Paw Patrol” is just the latest casualty.
I am not OK.
When I started this journey with him, his world was “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Daniel was the first stuffy that meant anything to him, and he carried that battered tiger everywhere until he didn’t. I remember when he stopped watching the cartoon. Then, he asked me to stop singing the lessons to him – which was really useful. I used to sing “It’s almost time to stop, so choose one more thing to do” at the park, and we left without tears. Daniel had many songs that worked to keep Tim moving through his day, but then I had to just say them. One day, he asked me why I said, “When you feel so mad that you want to roar, take a deep breath and count to four.” He actually forgot about Daniel Tiger. The songs became sayings, the sayings became things I said, and the origins faded from his mind.
Then, we went through a phase with “Thomas and Friends.” That useful little steam engine had miles of tracks running through my house. I’ve stepped on more little engines than Legos in my life, and unlike Legos, they often tooted or said, “Oh, the indignity!” One day, those tracks sat abandoned on the floor, and Joy and I packed them up and moved them to the attic. He hasn’t asked about them. Being told that he’s causing confusion and delay doesn’t motivate him like it used to.
This feels different, though. The last couple of phases just gradually ended and were replaced by something else. Joy and I sadly packed up the toys, hugged the stuffed animals one last time, and waited to see if Tim noticed they were gone. If he did, it was maybe a quick question and a shrug, and that phase was done forever.
For “Paw Patrol,” he initiated the end of the phase. He came to us and asked for a box to pack them up. He had already decided to whom to send the stuffed characters, and he wanted to know what we would do with the plastic ones. Maybe we could sell them or donate them. In any event, he was done with them. They belonged to another time, and he didn’t want them to take up space anymore.
Every day, I see him growing up and changing. He’s his own person, and that becomes more and more obvious the older he gets. I know it’s silly to want phases to last forever. I was told by a wise-yet-troubled man that the key to being a good father was enjoying every phase and never picking a favorite. Paw Patrol, though, that lasted the longest. It overlapped with the end of Daniel Tiger and the entire run of Thomas the Tank Engine. It was the last thing that I still associated with mispronounced words, a fuzzy blanket, and a little boy curled up in my lap falling asleep to animated adventures. Even after he fell asleep, before I would carry him up the stairs, I’d stick around to see if they were all good pups.
I can’t even carry him up the stairs anymore. He doesn’t fall asleep on me. And now he’s packing up the last toys I associated with me being strong enough to protect him from every monster in the closet, every nightmare in the shadows, and every cut or scrape. He spends as much time out of my sight as he does in it, and he has this whole inner life that I worry that I know very little about.
So, we’ve had a good run, Rubble, Marshall, Rocky, Everest, Skye, Zuma, and Chase. You’re all good pups. But as they said on “Star Trek,” all good things must come to an end.
q q q