I read that the Yellow Carriers are going away after nearly a century in business. Many reasons were given for this – including financial mismanagement – and I hope all those people losing their jobs land on their feet. But something always bothered me about this company.
The text read “Yellow.” The color behind it was orange.
The text and color dissonance bothered me growing up. How could anyone think that the color behind the text was yellow?
I’m fascinated by how we perceive color. For example, Joy and I are constantly arguing about the color of some rhododendron flowers. She says they’re purple. They look pink to me. Tim’s no help since he always takes Joy’s side. I can’t even pretend that it’s a trick of the light since we’re both looking at the same plant at the same time.
This happens all the time when I get dressed for school. Joy and I will argue about the color of some of my shirts. One time, I said I was going to wear a blue shirt. She asked why it was green. It isn’t green, I swear! My students will sometimes get in on it, wondering why I matched a certain tie to a certain shirt. To my eye, the shirt and tie match perfectly. Apparently, they don’t.
I’m sure there’s some science to this. I bet men and women see colors differently or something. One of the reasons my wardrobe is made up of mostly blues and grays is because I like to keep my color combinations as easy as possible.
Perception, as “The Matrix” said over 20 years ago, is reality. So much of what we believe is happening to us is filtered through the way we see the world. Even our generational experiences can make us perceive the world differently than people around us. Don’t even get started on politics, where the same news story can be interpreted as either good or bad depending on the point of view of the person reading it – like a version of the pink or purple flower on the rhododendron or that dress picture that broke the internet a couple of years ago.
We’re approaching the beginning of a new school year. In my district, there are a lot of changes – new leadership and new staff members. I could look at the changes and see storm clouds on the horizon. What will the new principal be like? How will things change under a new superintendent? I could drive myself mad if I chose to.
But what if I decided to see the changes as an opportunity? Maybe it could be exciting. I’m sure I have colleagues on either side of the debate. Right now, I’m excited. I know that the changes in other classrooms or even in the office are nothing compared to the newness of the new group of people I get to meet and spend the next year teaching. Every class has a personality, and they all come with the baggage of being in the same small school district since they were in kindergarten. I try to meet them where they are when they walk through the door.
Walking through my door is another meditation in perception. I’m an English nerd, so I get really excited about “The Great Gatsby” and “Old Man and the Sea.” 15-year-olds don’t. While I can spend a whole class period discussing Gatsby’s pink suit, they probably wish I’d just stop droning on and on. In fact, they probably didn’t even notice Gatsby’s pink suit.
I bet you haven’t thought about Gatsby’s pink suit since you were 15.
It’s not that there’s something wrong with the kids; it’s just that they don’t see things through my filter.
This year, I realized that I’m starting my tenth year in this school district. Ten whole school years in one place! The longest I ever lasted before this was five years. Prior to that job, I never stayed at a place longer than two years. From my perspective, a whole decade in one place is a long time. For my grandpa who spent a couple of decades in one place, it probably doesn’t seem like that big of a deal.
Some people can look at 10 years in the same job and think that they’ve been there too long. If you pay attention, you’ll see that a lot of people are moving from one school district to another. Few of the people I worked with at my old school are still working in the same school that hired them after we moved on. For me, though, this is an exciting year. Year Ten. I sincerely hope I’m better at this than I was at Year One. I know I’m better than I was at Year Negative Five when I started at the charter school.
Is the flower pink or purple? It depends on the way you see color. This school year can be good or bad, ominous or exciting depending on the way I see longevity in the same job. Just because I’m in the same job I was in for the past decade doesn’t mean that the job has to be the same. It doesn’t have to be rote or boring. I’m really looking forward to this year, and I hope that excitement helps the kids see the books we’re reading with different eyes.
The word “Yellow” on an orange field, though. That’s just messed up.
q q q