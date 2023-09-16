Perspective is everything.
That is a phrase I’ve heard countless times in my life, but never fully appreciated until I became a father. Earlier this month, our family celebrated Cooper’s second birthday, creating a weekend of happiness and reflection.
It’s truly amazing how fast the time goes. Again, another one of those things other parents talked about but we didn’t truly understand. Snap your fingers and we have a toddler shouting “nine!” while pointing from his car seat at gas prices.
He knows his colors, letters and can count to 10. Some words might still be missing a syllable or two, which makes for entertaining dialogue. Regardless, he’s a bright kid that puts a smile on everyone’s face.
Without even trying, he’s also made me a better man.
Having all of two weeks to find a place to live when accepting this job in DuBois a little over three years ago, I was fortunate to grab a renovated rental that Lindsey approved of. We were engaged without kids, so we really didn’t need much. I lucked into a tremendous landlord who owns a home that has accommodated our now three-member family to this point.
With a growing and very active 2-year-old, we need more space. The adventure of house hunting has been another learning experience, not wanting to settle but also being realistic. My must-have list starts with a yard, partially because I enjoy mowing but primarily because Cooper loves to be outside. It continues with a separate room that can be used as a play area, or at least a partial space that includes the “Steelers room” I’ve always wanted.
Not so long ago, my aspirations centered on a huge TV screen surrounded by walls painted black and gold with enough furniture to entertain visiting friends. Today, I’m willing to share that space with dinosaurs and Matchbox cars. And, if it comes down to it, the T-rex will take precedence over the Terrible Towel.
Because perspective is everything.
Speaking of football, watching that disaster of a performance by Pittsburgh last Sunday actually sparked the idea for this column. Taking hold in my high school and college years, I lived and breathed Steelers football. Admittedly, to a fault. I grew up a fan, but when old enough to fully understand the influence of the NFL, “bleeding black and gold” became part of my identity.
For the last 20-plus years, friends and family understood my weekend schedule revolved around Pittsburgh’s kickoff.
That was then.
Much like last season when things would go the wrong direction, I caught myself Sunday not letting a pitiful performance upset me like it once did. A beatdown of that caliber previously would have impacted my mood at least into Monday and perhaps beyond. Then, Cooper arrived. Down 20 points last Sunday, I sliced him some cucumbers, laughed with him saying “bootball’ and kept the occasional swear words to the kitchen, away from reaching his ears.
Later that night, after Lindsey took him to bed, I thought about how I responded to a Week 1 dismantling that had started with so much optimism. The weirdest part was I didn’t consciously try to act any certain way, it was just natural.
And that’s when it hit me — I’ve finally realized the outcome of a professional football game I have no control over isn’t all that important in the grand scheme of things.
During that moment I thought back to sitting in the NICU at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh two years ago, vividly recalling watching the Week 1 Steelers-Bills games on a small TV in Cooper’s room. That day, football meant nothing. It was noise in the background, as my attention was solely on my son’s health. We were blessed to ultimately have a short stay, with Cooper working through the early worries like the strong boy that he is. Not all parents are as fortunate, something that has stuck with me.
In hindsight, my perspective forever changed. I was just reminded of it the last few weeks.
Bringing things full circle, I recently went back home for a weekend of fantasy football drafts. During small talk with a longtime friend and former college roommate who has two sons, he asked how I’ve adjusted to life as father. Similar to every answer I give to that question, “Man, I love being a dad.” His response, “It’s the most important thing you’ll ever do.”
Amen to that.
q q q