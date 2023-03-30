One of the cool features about the modern era is an endless supply of information tailored to our specific interests.
It can be unnerving, though, that I talk about Tim outgrowing his pants and pants suddenly become a reoccurring ad on my phone. I was trying to find a good sneaker for standing in line at comic-cons, and everything came up sneakers for a while. Even the news feed on my phone incorporated information about shoes for a bit, like I cared. I googled one abbreviation related to banking stuff once and my phone thought I understood banking and investments and sent me a bunch of stories written by really smart people about complex systems that I know next to nothing about. Come on, phone, I barely understand numbers!
That tailored news stuff comes in handy with entertainment news. If it’s related to one of my nerdy obsessions, I know what’s going on all the time. Here’s something I didn’t expect, though. When keeping track of my interests, the algorithm decided to curate stories connected to people who really hate what I’m into. I think that’s because, for as much as I freak out about AI and the future, the main algorithm and bots that maintain it are still pretty dumb. If it’s “Star Trek” or Marvel, I see it. But most of it is some director or actor who will never get invited to be in a Marvel movie complaining about the whole cinematic universe. It’s not actually news, they’re whining that they’ll never star in or direct a movie that will make a billion dollars, but it’s presented as if I cared what they have to say.
“Star Trek” is a lot worse. I don’t like using the word “toxic” as an adjective to anything that isn’t related to “waste” because I feel like there are words that are overused to the point that they lose meaning, but I do say “toxic” in relation to fandom. Marvel and DC have their toxic fans, comics have their toxic fans, and “Star Wars’” toxic fans killed a bunch of movie projects out of spite, but no one has as toxic a fandom as “Star Trek.” And my phone thinks I want to read articles written by people who hate everything I love about the new world of “Star Trek.”
I get that some things I like aren’t for everyone. I was once that toxic “Star Trek” fan, making “Trek” just “The Original Series,” “The Next Generation,” and “Deep Space 9.” I have since seen the error of my ways. But I didn’t go out there and hate-watch the other shows just to complain about them. Would it surprise you that many nerd sites do exactly that? I have to sift through complaint after complaint just to find good stories. If I let my phone be the judge, it would seem like I’m the only person on the planet who likes new “Star Trek.” Most of us, I’m finding at cons and through online groups, are happy about all “Star Trek.” We can find something to love! Some people liked “Star Trek” for a time in their lives, and that’s fine, they’re not out there complaining. In fact, they like joining in, bringing us to the common “Trek” in our lives. But other people have their visions of the future so hopelessly stuck in the past that they’re fighting against anything moving beyond the world they knew. I fear that it will get to me one day. To paraphrase Batman, you either die a fan or live long enough to see yourself become a hater.
And AI should know that I’m trying to stay a fan. If it were truly that sophisticated, it would notice that I hide stories written by the haters and read stories written by truly balanced reviewers or overexcited fans like me.
I think it’s that nuance that it will take some time for AI to figure out. If it’s just data sets, like I look at “Star Trek” content, then it’s fine. When it tries to figure out how I feel, it defaults to the dominant voice on the internet, which is anger and hate. The haters are louder than the people who are genuinely excited or content. The algorithm, however, confuses anger and frequency with thoughtful introspection, and it doesn’t notice the quiet conversations and happy connections happening all the time because those don’t seem as urgent.
As a human, I think it’s equally hard not to get caught up in the us-versus-them, angry nostalgia troll mentality, and for the same reason. Our algorithms in our heads prioritize threats over everything else, and then angry and fearful rise to the top. Think of every interaction you’ve had in the past few days, and I bet most of them were positive. Yeah, you had some bad interactions, but if you were honest, those were not the majority. Yet, many of us feel like we’re being attacked from all sides, somehow even when we’re only talking to people in our echo chambers!
No wonder AI gets confused.
I’m starting to question the algorithm – not just in my phone, but in my head.
q q q