Recently, I celebrated a milestone.
Well, Tim did, really. My little guy turned 10. But aren’t our kid’s milestones also our milestones?
I was late to the fatherhood game. Many of the people I graduated with have children who are in high school or older now, and I’m trying to muster the energy to chase around an energetic little redhead. Being 40 with a 10-year-old Tim is an interesting experience, especially when you start doing math. When he’s 20, I’ll be 50. When he’s 30, I’ll be 60. If I didn’t feel old now, thinking of what he’ll be like when he’s my age makes me feel ancient. He still wants to be a paleontologist, and I feel like he needs to dig up his fossil of a father.
Ten is hard to believe, though. There’s something about those numbers – 10, 20, 30, 40 – that just seem impossible. Wasn’t it just a little while ago that I waited outside an operating room, doctors and nurses scurrying in a panic, when he came into the world? I remember sitting in the nursery, both he and I crying. He was a new human wondering where his comfortable womb went. Joy’s condition was still touch-and-go at that point, so I was a new father thinking I didn’t have backup. It worked out for us, though, and I know Tim wouldn’t be the happy little person he is without Joy around.
When you bring that tiny thing home from the hospital, everyone says, “It’ll go by so fast.” But it doesn’t. Not when you’re going through it. Those sleepless nights, 3 a.m. changings, and endless games of peek-a-boo play out in real time. You feel it when you’re in it, but the mind somehow condenses it later. You feel the time trying to get them to walk, but when you think about it later, it’s a quick montage of wobbly legs and sudden falls to sprinting headlong toward anything and everything, you barely catching up to protect them from danger. Their phases seem so long, but when you look back on them, each phase was really brief.
I remember when Daniel Tiger was the best thing ever. That went to Thomas the Tank Engine. Then, after an eternity of really useful engines, it’s suddenly Paw Patrol. And you try to stay aloof through it. You’re an adult. You’re not invested. But you are. I still sing Daniel Tiger songs. I reprimand my students for causing confusion and delay. And I remember more than one occasion where I was on my way to work, but I had to pause to make sure that the Paw Patrol were all good pups.
The montage of Tim’s life does seem short, though. I remember him calling himself “Mimmy,” and I called him that for a while before he corrected me to “Timmy.” Then, one day, he was “Tim.” Just Tim. And he was suddenly not that solid little baby but a long, skinny boy.
I’ve heard it said that our parents picked us up and put us down for the last time, but no one knew it was the last time. I can still pick him up and carry him – he’s all arms and legs – but I get the sense that my time is limited. I’ve already discovered that he’s too long for me to carry up the stairs without bouncing his head or feet off the doorframe. One day, I’ll pick him up, but that will be the last time. I’ve carried him for 10 years. It always gave me this false sense of power, that no matter what, I can protect him. But I really can’t. So much of his life happens away from me now. He’s developed an internal monologue, so I no longer hear what he’s thinking. He listens to music that I don’t enjoy. He plays games I don’t understand. And he talks about so many friends that I’m losing track. He’s a person, an independent entity from me and my conception of him, and I don’t know why that’s so difficult to accept.
I remember it taking 10 years to get here. I remember going through it. But, when I look back, it doesn’t look like it took that long.
Sometimes, I wish I could go back to “Ugga-muggas,” zip-up onesies, and juice in sippy-cups. But if I did that, I’d miss out on the amazing things happening now. I’d miss the person he’s been turning into since I brought him home in the rain through the back door of our house in Lancaster.
Someone I used to know told me that the key to being a good dad was enjoying every phase when it came.
I just didn’t know they’d keep coming so fast.
q q q