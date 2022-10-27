It’s that time of year again.
No, no, go back to your slumber, Mariah Carey, it isn’t Christmastime yet. It’s time for my annual pilgrimage to Baltimore Comic-Con!
This might be the last year for a while, though. The truth is, they get these big names that I absolutely want to meet, and those big names cancel within a couple of weeks of the convention. But that’s how cons go. Then there’s the rote familiarity of it all. Same places, same names, same hotel.
That’s the overall problem of rethinking your traditions. As soon as something becomes a tradition, you have to rethink it. When I started going to Baltimore in 2015, I didn’t expect to be driving to Baltimore every year in October for the next seven or so years. I thought it would be this fun thing I did once and won’t do again. But then, here I go, packing up books and heading to Baltimore.
I was such a novice back then. I barely knew how to get books signed, how to approach the artists and writers who tell stories I like, and how to survive on a con floor. Now, I know where to go, how to use no-show tables to sort my books, and how to strike up a conversation with someone who has written Batman for the past several years. I know those skills will transfer well to other cons because I’ve gone to some smaller cons and found myself at ease in the new environment.
But, again, it’s a new environment. I don’t know the best restaurants to go to. I don’t know where to go to kill time when the con closes, and I don’t know the layout of the floor to maximize my signing time.
I can’t tell if my problem is tradition or familiarity. When I started rethinking my Christmas traditions, it was because I had never really thought about what I was doing. Joy and I fell into these routines as soon as Thanksgiving ended, and we executed those routines like unfeeling robots when we should have been feeling festive. Somewhere along the way, the fun had gone out of Christmas. I then noticed similar things with other holidays.
Has the fun gone out of Baltimore Comic-Con?
Not at all. The number of nerds with which I travel has decreased this year because some of them are saving up money to do big once-in-a-lifetime trips. But a couple of the guys will be there, so the nerdfest will continue. And in a year or two, everyone will probably be back in the Baltimore game. Rethinking this particular tradition has nothing to do with the fun going out of it. I had a blast digging out books and mapping out my days at the con. And the guys who can’t come this year have a plan, a thing to do, that made the convention impossible. It’s not like they don’t have fun, too. They’ll be back.
It is a tradition, however. An annual pilgrimage. Lately, I’ve been looking at my life and activities and asking if they suit who I am now. Even this column will probably get a thorough looking at some point. I have found utility in rethinking my life choices periodically, and I have ditched some traditions and activities that no longer suit who I am now.
This wouldn’t mean an end of cons, of course. I might have to consider going to another convention that will draw in names not normally attached to Baltimore. A couple of them aren’t getting any younger, after all, and I think the lateness of the con or its proximity to New York Comic-Con is much of the issue of getting some of these names. Who knows?
And then there’s New York Comic-Con. I have never been to New York City, and getting into the con would be a lot more expensive than Baltimore, but it would allow me to get a con experience and see a city that I really want to see.
Heroes Con is in North Carolina during the summer. I could head to a Carolina beach and go by way of Heroes Con. I do like the beach, and I’ve found that the seafood is better at a Carolina beach. I have some old co-workers living there, and I could pack in a visit.
Of course, that would mean not traveling with the nerds. But we meet up either virtually or in person at other times, so it wouldn’t be like I was abandoning friends. And when I return to Baltimore, we’d pick up like we never had a break, like we’re likely to do if we all go to Baltimore next year.
Rethinking my traditions means that no tradition is safe from the microscope, and that includes Baltimore Comic-Con. I do have to bring everything out into the light to see if I want to continue. I only know what I know now, and that information may change by next year.
Nah! I’m too excited to get back to Baltimore Comic-Con, so forget this reevaluation. I have my books pulled and my bags packed. This is the nerdy reset that I need. And I’m sure I’ll be back next year.
q q q