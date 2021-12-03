We’re getting a little work done around the house, and that has changed my usual Christmas decoration scheme.
Turns out, this is a good thing. This year, I’m trying to be present in the moment and be intentional with what I’m doing. Tradition can mean, “Something we do all the time and never think about it.” This year, I’m going to think about things.
The Geek Tree is staying, but do I need to put up all the old nutcrackers? What if I didn’t put the lights outside this year? I mean, I can’t right now anyway, but why do I need to? Won’t a wreath do? And do I need to use that old light-up wreath? It’s the only reason I have D batteries, so is it necessary? And what if we didn’t do a pretty tree this year? Do we need an upstairs tree and a downstairs one?
Each question leads to important follow-ups. I think about each element of my Christmas decorations and ask if I still feel connected in some way. There’s this Willow Tree Holy Family tapestry thingy Joy and I got early in our marriage, and it was one of the first things up on the wall. I remember the time we bought it, in a tiny Christian bookstore in Elizabethtown that closed and was replaced by a beer distributor. My grandma bought me a nutcracker when I was a tween, so that nutcracker is definitely going up. Item by item, I’m wracking my brain for a memory. If one comes up, it stays. If not, Joy suggested sorting things into different totes so we don’t have to dig through all the decorations next year. If we go a couple of years without opening it, we get rid of the stuff. It’s not a bad plan.
So what about Christmas music and movies?
It occurred to me that when I picture Christmas, I imagine Bing Crosby singing and Rudolph playing on the television. It’s, basically, a Boomer Christmas! It’s like seeing “A Christmas Story” replayed a million times in my life gave me a view of Christmas that didn’t exist for me (or even for most Boomers!). It’s time to rethink Christmas entertainment.
Santa is not a sympathetic character in Rudolph. He makes fun of a child with a disability until he can exploit that child’s disability. Charlie Brown is bullied relentlessly by his peers, and then they gaslight him back into friendship by singing to him. Frosty the Snowman steals a hat to live, so do we really want to deal with the implications of that?
I decided that I’m going to declare that I will not watch or listen to anything created before 1977. Why that year? Well, I found a good upload of the Star Wars Holiday Special on YouTube, and I intend to subject myself to it. I hear it’s terrible, and the clips I’ve seen bear that out, but I’m going to see if it’s the worst thing that has ever happened to Star Wars (other than The Rise of Skywalker).
But 1977 also means I can’t listen to Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, or – GASP! – The Chipmunks. But I can still listen to John Denver and the Muppets as well as newer Christmas albums.
No, not “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” That song should have stayed in 1994.
And as for movies, there are so many. A new “Grinch,” “A Muppet Christmas Carol,” “A Garfield Christmas,” “Claymation Christmas,” “Prancer,” “The Santa Clause,” “A Wish for Wings That Work,” a dozen Doctor Who specials, “Batman Returns,” and, of course, the great Christmas classic, “Die Hard.” I should be fine without Good Ol’ Charlie Brown or Rudolph. Even Karloff’s Grinchy tones can wait a year.
The point isn’t really to get rid of anything. The point is to decide if I need the things that I have in my life. Thinking long and hard, there are many Christmas movies and specials that I watch because I have always watched them. They’re as meaningless as the Christmas Day marathons of “A Christmas Story” – basically background noise. If I can’t work up excitement at the thought of them, then why am I watching them? And the music? Well, every Christmas album since “White Christmas” has rehashed the same 50 songs, so what difference does Bing make over Josh Groban? Jars of Clay’s Christmas album is weird – even a little off-putting – but it’s different. I could really Xennial my Christmas up and listen to Manheim Steamroller.
The Doctor in Doctor Who said once, “Every Christmas is last Christmas.” For years, I thought of the finality of that. Each Christmas, I’ll see someone who I won’t see the next Christmas. As I get older, that list will get longer and longer. Lately, I don’t think the Doctor meant that nihilistically. Instead, I think he meant that we should embrace the Christmas of the moment, because that moment will never come again. If every Christmas is last Christmas, then why just do the same things I’ve always done?
Who knows? I may return to some of the things I’ve boxed up next Christmas. But this one? I’m not doing what I’ve always done
