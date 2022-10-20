Over the last couple of years, I spent a lot of time thinking about my Christmas traditions. I reevaluated what I’ve always done and why I do them. This week, I realized that I should probably consider other traditions.
Take Halloween.
It probably won’t surprise you to know that I went as Batman on Halloween from age 8 to 12. I could say that we didn’t have any money for costumes, but that’s silly since the size difference between 8-year-old me and 12-year-old me was significant, so Mom and Dad must have purchased (or made) at least three Batman costumes in that time. I just didn’t want to change.
Fast forward to now. I have the same Halloween traditions I’ve always had. Tim does some trick-or-treating around town, and I don’t hand out candy because I’m out with Tim. We watch “Garfield’s Halloween Special,” “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” and a few other family Halloween flicks. We then visit family members to show off Tim’s costume, which is a velociraptor for the second year in a row.
Yeah, he’s just like his old man.
But why?
I have some questions to ask myself. For example, do I actually like “Monster Mash?” How many times can I watch “Thriller” and still not know the dance? Why don’t I watch “Ghostbusters” during this season? Why does everyone bully Charlie Brown?
I think anyone following this column has already guessed that I don’t care about the Great Pumpkin and am probably jettisoning that one. Even the adults bully Charlie Brown! What kind of messed-up nightmare world does Charlie Brown live in? What are we teaching our children?
Clearly, I’m overthinking it. You ARE reading a column written by the guy who thinks “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” teaches kids that they can be different as long as their differences can be exploited by the people in charge. I’m not exactly subtle when it comes to my movie critiques.
But what about Garfield? There’s a pretty good lesson there about sharing and the value of friendship. Something Charlie Brown clearly lacks. In the modern world, he might get a gritty reboot that no one asked for.
Oh, no! I think I just came up with the horror-knockoff plot for Charlie Brown! Have you seen those? As copyrights expire or grow a little less stringent, small production companies are making horror versions of beloved children’s cartoons. Winnie the Pooh is a serial killer in “Blood and Honey,” and The Grinch is on a murderous rampage in “The Mean One.” Next, “The Pumpkin Patch Featuring Bad Ol’ Charlie Brown:” Charlie Brown brings a bag full of rocks, a bloodthirsty hound, and years of not-good grief to the town that rejected him.
(Call me, Hollywood.)
And that’s the problem with reevaluating traditions. You start off realizing that you don’t actually like “Monster Mash” and you end up plotting Charlie Brown’s football-based revenge on Lucy!
There really isn’t a lesson in Halloween. There’s no solemn message or deeper meaning like Thanksgiving or Christmas. For children, it’s a chance to dress up and head out for candy. For adults, it’s an excuse to watch cheaply-made horror movies. And for me, it’s a mandate to inspect my child’s candy haul to make sure it’s safe.
Not because I believe the urban legends, but because I like free candy.
It’s back to the Halloween Drawing Board for Andy. I’m sure I’ll find new traditions and habits for this stage in my life since Tim’s still into trick-or-treating. Then that phase will end, and I will have to look for new ideas.
But keep an eye on that pumpkin patch. Is that round shape rising out of the shadows the Great Pumpkin or Charlie Brown out for revenge?
q q q