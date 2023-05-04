The other day, I went to work like I normally do, but my left arm kept hurting.
It started out as a dull ache at first. But as the day went on, that dull ache became a clear roar. The pain was intense.
Yes, I know I’m a wimp, but this was pretty painful. So much so that my students started to notice.
I have nothing but respect for people who live with chronic pain. It’s hard to think, everything you do feels like you’re doing it at a distance, and your patience levels are dangerously low.
That last thing is a problem when you work with kids. I hate being snappy, especially when kids don’t deserve it. Still, I have a good group of kids, and they figured out something was wrong.
By that time, the pain radiated out from the shoulder so much that I couldn’t tell where it was coming from. Was it my chest? I mean, I’m over 40 and overweight, so that’s a very real possibility.
But it seemed musculoskeletal. I had one of those feelings like I did something stupid and hurt myself, but it took my body a while to notice.
But what did I do?
When I put my back out, I usually know. There’s a priming event and then the actual injury happens. I can point to it. Joy has even gotten good at knowing when it’s happening. But this was different. My back didn’t hurt. It wasn’t out. Boy, though, did my shoulder hurt.
By the end of the school day, it was clear that I couldn’t ignore it. As soon as I could, I was on my way to Q-Care.
I’ve never found the world to be simple. Every time I try to simplify it, I get caught up in the shades of gray, the uncertainties of reality that made the world more complex than I would like it to be. Even when I was a kid, I remember wondering about the interconnected unknowns of every situation I found myself in. People who know me know that I often have multiple plans in case something goes wrong. Lately, I’ve wondered if this is actually a bad strategy. It seems like I can pivot, like I can think on my feet, but I’m really not. And what if all the Plan Bs make me less committed to Plan A? And ever since I turned 40, the universe has found ways to remind me that what always was isn’t always true. Foods that never used to upset my stomach bother me now. Weight has become harder to lose. Nostalgia has become a near-fatal disease. Things I never worried about worry me now, and the things that used to worry me often don’t bother me anymore. By the time I got to Q-Care, I had pretty much decided that it was musculoskeletal pain radiating from the shoulder and encompassing the chest. But I didn’t really know.
I hate that I didn’t really know. Just a couple of years ago, I’d know. Uncertainty, I’ve discovered, is far worse than ignorance. Here I am, obviously not having a heart attack and worrying that I am.
My heart, you see, is as fine as it can be for an overweight, mostly-sedentary 40-something. The fine folks at Penn Highlands are sure of that, and there’s no evidence to doubt them. But what caused the injury in the first place?
As far as they could tell, just a couple of days before, I mowed the lawn.
I tried to beat the rain, actually. Working in a hurry to both mow and weed-eat, I must have wrenched my shoulder. It took it a couple of days to get stiff enough for me to notice.
I didn’t even feel tired when I mowed the lawn. I conquered that lawn. For the first mow of the year, I showed it who was boss.
Or so I thought.
Apparently, the lawn plays the long game. Sure, it lost the mowing, but I won’t be mowing it for a couple of weeks while my shoulder heals. And now I’m forced to respect it. I’m forced not to run around it like a madman, ripping and hurling the mower in corners and over edges. I have to be methodical. I have to keep all four wheels on the ground. I have to mow with it, not pull the mower backwards to save a step or two.
And here’s the best part. I was told, as I get older, stuff like this might happen more often.
They gave me prednisone and lidocaine patches, sure, but the real medical intervention was not the medicine that eventually gave me use of my arm again. Oh, no.
I just went to Q-Care for them to tell me I’m old.
