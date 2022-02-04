Here is a headline from the Jan. 25 edition: “DuBois Area School District may consider Esports for students.”
Here is my reaction: “Oh, Good Grief!”
An accompanying photo was a close-up of a game controller showing the operator’s thumbs.
I do not pay taxes just so that any school district can divert precious time and money into exercising students’ thumbs.
They do that on their own.
While children are playing the high-sounding “Esports” (called “video games” by us ordinary folks), by exercising their thumbs and eyeballs, their butts are getting fatter.
We are already a country of bubble-butts.
It is not just kids, either. The US obesity prevalence was 42.4 percent in 2017 – 2018. That is up from 30.5 percent in 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The proponents of school-sponsored Esports have good intentions. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, as the cliché has it.
The news story presented some of the arguments in favor of starting Esports.
Here is one: “However, according to Josh Bound, founder of Video Game Clubs of America, ‘Video games are the perfect tool to make the socially awkward, socially active.”
Well, no.
Square dancing is one nearly perfect tool to make the socially awkward socially active. So is Ring Around the Rosy.
Yes, some school-sponsored activities that are basically sedentary do have educational value. Debating comes to mind. So do band and orchestra.
The author of the quotation, Josh Bound, is a good salesman, but his love of video games, as sincere as it is, does not support benefits that are irrelevant to what we ought to be trying to teach our students.
There is plenty of time for video games at home.
Bound also claims that having Esports would counter the concern that playing video games leads to violent behavior.
Hogwash.
People who are prone to violent behavior can in theory have that violent behavior encouraged or increased by playing video games — or, by watching Road Runner cartoons. But people who are not prone to violent behavior don’t get violent by playing video games any more than they do by watching National Football League games, which certainly are violent.
The arguments in the news article contain more hyperbole, stretching high-minded ideals into extensions of video gamers’ thumbs and eyeballs.
Another snippet is the claim that Esports can improve communication, collaboration and problem-solving abilities needed to thrive in work and in life.
Well, yes. They CAN. But if we sit 100 students down in front of video games, and involve another 100 students in an hour of playing soccer, whose communication, collaboration and problem-solving abilities will benefit the most?
As I wrote that last sentence, I looked up from my computer screen and gazed out the window. A foot of snow covered the ground.
That was obvious.
Now, someone could argue that in reality, just 11 and 11/16 inches of snow was visible outside my window. If we were meteorologists, that argument might be relevant.
But we are just ordinary folks, so the difference between 12 inches of snow and 11 and 11/16 inches of snow is ... irrelevant. Wasting time promoting such precise measurements is, well, more hogwash.
Another person who argued in favor of Esports in that article unintentionally made it clear why school districts ought not to get involved in encouraging more video game playing.
Nicole Hill, director of Instructional Technology and Innovation, said this at a January school board work session: “Our kids are already gaming. If you ask students what they did over the weekend, many will tell you that they played video games. It’s about meeting the students where they are.”
Well, no.
We do not teach algebra by “meeting the students where they are.” We teach algebra, and other educational topics, by taking students from where they are to a higher plane of knowledge, acquired skills and techniques.
We teach. We don’t accommodate.
Americans seem to look to the public schools as dumping grounds for whatever we want young people to encounter. Originally, schools taught algebra, plus Latin, Greek, English, mathematics, science and history, and other subjects.
Today, we expect schools to also teach children how to tie their shoelaces, balance their checkbooks and build robotic drones, along with staying away from booze and drugs, avoiding illicit sex and not burping in public.
Schools are already overloaded.
Esports, as attractive as they are, are already being learned outside of school and, except to an isolated individual or two, will not have any lifelong educational value. They exist as amusement.
Let’s spend our taxpayer funded educational time and money on education, not amusement.
