In 1815, Mount Tambora erupted in Indonesia, spewing smoke and ash into the sky and creating what is called “The Year Without a Summer.”
I know about this event without a Google search because I’m an English teacher. In 1816, famines across the world drove a lot of people to desperation. As usual, the rich and powerful were insulated from the death and disease, so they retreated to estates and lake houses to wait out the End of Days. Lord Byron took some friends to Lake Geneva to tell ghost stories and Marry Shelley pretty much invented science-fiction by writing “Frankenstein” from those nights in Villa Diodati.
What a Google search did teach me is that Mount Tambora was just one of many eruptions from 1808-1815 that filled the atmosphere with ash, leading to the famines. Often times, our narratives get streamlined, and one event – Mount Tambora – is more dramatic to a story than, apparently, six. Earth was also in the Little Ice Age in a time with limited sunspot activity, so by the time Mount Tambora blew its top, the world was ready for disaster. And some of humanity responded to that disaster by leaving their dying crops and striking out for new hope or inventing new crops or machines. And some, who weren’t struggling to survive, created art. Along with “Frankenstein,” that time locked in Villa Diodati spawned a poem that inspired a novel that led to the creation of “Dracula.” Also in the art world, red appears in paintings at higher levels. You can see comparisons online before and after the eruptions, which are beautiful and haunting.
Much like the memes about New York and Pennsylvania during the recent Canadian wildfires.
Yes, Byron and Shelley were creating great and lasting art, and we’re making memes.
In our defense here on America’s East Coast, this is a short-lived smokeout, and those literary greats had a year to work in. Plus, for much of that time, people had no idea what was happening. For the vast majority of people, the world just got dark and cold. Enough people knew the cause, which is a plus, because I bet if it happened in the 1400 or even 1600s, they would have burned or hanged “witches” for it. I’m sure if the orange fog in New York happened in 1692, as the Salem Witch Trials were at their height, “witches” would have been blamed in New York, too.
At the time of this writing, we’re still under an air-quality warning. As an asthmatic who got strep and a piggyback cold from a group of sick kids locked with me in a Keystone testing room three weeks ago (and it’s still going strong), I’m not too fond of air-quality warnings. But think of the advantages they didn’t have in 1816. First, Germ Theory didn’t start to gain traction until 1850, so people wouldn’t have known how I got sick, attributing it to demons, witches, or bad humors. Yeah, recent history probably has people looking at this paragraph saying, “But it’s just a theory!” They’re willfully misunderstanding the scientific use of the word “theory,” but most intelligent people know germs exist. If the smoke had floated over our house in 1816 and I was sick, I bet we’d find some “witch” to blame.
Our next advantage over 1816 is that we have information. We know about wildfires hundreds of miles away almost instantly. In fact, there are active wildfires all over, and they’re getting more prevalent and bigger, but I’m sure there’s no reason that 97% of climate scientists can agree on. It’s just happening. According to the National Interagency Fire Center website, “Since January 1, 18,403 wildfires have burned 518,698 acres across the United States.” Lots of places are burning, too, outside the U.S. or Canada’s 414 current fires. In the past, smoke from wildfires floated hundreds of miles, and people might not know why. Weather patterns would change, and no one would be able to explain them. Crops would fail and there would be no one to blame but the resident “witch.” Think of how eclipses used to freak people out, and then go down the Google rabbit hole of times darkened sky had people convinced the world was ending. There are incidents of people freaking out about both darkened skies and eclipses a lot more recently than you might expect.
The last advantage we have over 1816 is technology. Think of how quickly people created memes about this thing! We have before and after pictures as striking as some of the red-added art after the volcanic eruptions. We have past generations who remember times that the smoke fell from some wildfire or another, alive because medical science has increased our life expectancy. We have weather mapping technology that knows what to expect when smoke gets to our area.
Of course, if the internet existed in 1816, Mary Shelley might have been doomscrolling instead of writing “Frankenstein,” but 2023 has plenty of Cheech and Chong jokes to keep us entertained, and I bet more of my readers saw the memes than read “Frankenstein.”
Every day, I’m amazed at how connected we are to the world whether we know it or not. People in 1816 were no less connected to events in Indonesia than we in Western PA are connected to events in Quebec or wherever.
(When it typed that, I waved my hand vaguely in the direction of north to encompass all of Canada. I’m an American, after all, with an American’s grasp of geography.)
This smoky reminder of how distant events impact our lives should remind us that we’re part of this world, and we shouldn’t hide from that reality.
q q q