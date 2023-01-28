I’ve often seen comments about things that schools should be teaching, like gardening, cooking, handling money, time management and other important life skills. That would be in addition to the schools having to follow a demanding academic curriculum to prepare students to ace those all-important tests that they take every year. Subjects like Home Economics and Driver’s Education cover some of those topics, but often are the first things to be eliminated during a budget crunch. Here’s a novel idea: maybe parents should be teaching some of those life skills.
When we became parents long ago. or not so long ago as the case may be, we didn’t receive an instruction manual to guide us in raising our children to become productive, independent adults. We had to figure things out for ourselves along the way, and I’m sure a lot of mistakes were made in spite of our best intentions. Jackie Kennedy said, “If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do well matters very much.” In spite of the mistakes we’ve all made, what we’ve taught our children through love and good example matters more than we realize.
I’ve observed some examples of what I’ve considered good parenting lately, and I’d like to share those with you. Recently I took Violet to Big Maple Farms to cuddle some two-week-old lambs. I had read about this delightful event in the newspaper and called to reserve our own half-hour time slot. We had to navigate through a bit of mud to get into the barn, but the experience was well worth it. Two of the owners’ young sons served as our hosts as they opened the pens, selected one of the lambs and placed it on Violet’s lap. She was doing her best to hold onto the lamb’s long legs so he didn’t slip off of her lap, and was surprised when she was treated to her first lamb kiss. When I took my turn at cuddling a lamb, I was given a real snuggler who loved having his ears rubbed and he even nuzzled my hand. He settled right into my lap.
The boys pointed out which lamb wasn’t doing so well after it was born. It was shivering and cold and wasn’t nursing well. They were in the barn with their dad trying to warm the lamb and get it to eat, but he soon said that they’d have to take the lamb into the house where it was warm if it was going to have a chance to survive. The boys proudly pointed out how healthy the lamb was now, and all because their dad took the time to teach them what to do. The older boy also informed us that the digestive system of a sheep is almost exactly the same as a cow. Sheep even chew their cud like cows do.
The older boy, maybe about 12 years old, told how his great grandfather taught him to use the riding mower, and now he mows the grass not only on their farm, but on neighboring farms as well. He told of an older neighbor who is also an animal lover, and how he helps her out by doing different chores for her, and about how much he’s learned about animals from her. These boys seemed accustomed to taking on various responsibilities around the farm, and all because their parents were teaching them what they needed to know, probably from the time they were very young. I’ve noticed that young people who’ve grown up working on a farm usually have more know-how and common sense than others who have never had to shoulder that much responsibility.
The second example of good parenting happened last year as I was having some ceiling fans installed at my house. School had just finished for the summer, and the electrician and his teenage son arrived at 8:00 A.M. They brought their tools in and set to work. What I was so impressed with was the attitude of the son. In spite of the early hour, he was eager to help his dad as he gave him instructions about how they were going to proceed, and he gladly made several trips back out to their truck for other tools as needed. His dad gave him the job of attaching the fan blades to the housing, and was patient with him as he worked. When I commented about how impressed I was with how the two of them worked together so well and about how much the son was learning from his dad, they both just smiled. They told me they also have gardens, and the children are expected to keep up their part of the weeding and care of it.
No, none of us has all the answers, but the parents of these children I’ve just shared with you seem to have a pretty good idea of how it’s done! My mom even taught us how to fold a fitted sheet, which seems to baffle many people!
A number of years ago I wrote what I called “The Grammy List,” which was advice that I gave to my granddaughter on the occasion of her 16th birthday.
The Grammy List
- Aim your high school years toward the goal of finding and pursuing a career that you will enjoy while you earn your living.
- Always guard your health and don’t do anything that could have a bad effect on it. It is the most precious of gifts.
- Remember that friends will come and go, but your family will love you forever.
- Don’t abandon your girlfriends because you have a boyfriend.
- Respect yourself enough that you will never tolerate an abusive relationship.
- Learn to fix a few things, like a meal, a flat tire, or a broken heart.
- Every woman needs a Swiss Army Knife for life’s little emergencies.
- When you start earning money, start saving money.
- Don’t spend more money than you earn.
- Try every day to bring a smile to someone else’s face.
