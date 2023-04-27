Recently, I tried to log into a program that I used to use at my old school and the saved username from that time popped up in the suggestions.
The email username conventions at both schools are the same, of course. First initial, last name, then the rest of the email address specific to that school. I could probably jump school districts tomorrow and have the same structure to my email that I do now. However, that last tag, the words after the “@”, were a part of another me. I wondered how many old user names I have saved somewhere in the bowels of Google, how many old mes there are inside my phone.
I feel like I’m amassing old usernames like some people kept old license plates. They hang up in the garage, gradually becoming so much a part of the background that they don’t stand out anymore. A username from my old school here, one from my teaching internship there, maybe one from my days as a marketing manager for a publishing company or another from my time as a salesperson for an oral surgery practice – all of them gather digital dust in the hidden walls of the digital garage that is my Google account. They all have something thing in common – my first initial and my last name – yet the tags change. At first, they changed quickly. Then, they took longer to change. I worked at my last school for six years. I left that email address behind when the school closed nine years ago. In a year, I’ll complete my 10th year in this same place. If all continues to be well, I intend to stay here a lot longer than that, beyond when Tim graduates if we still allow humans to teach school or we still do public schools then.
But one day, either by my choosing or not, I’ll leave my current username behind and embark on another journey. And there, I will likely be my first initial and last name at wherever. I’ll try to log into a program I use wherever I am and I’ll see older user names pop up, reminding me of who I’ve been.
There’s growing research that suggests our idea of “self” is a construct, that there is no one singular “self” in our heads. We have an experiential self inside one part of our brains who interacts with the world around us, but then we have a narrative self who overpowers that other one and tries to make our lives seem coherent and logical, even making up reasons for actions our emotional selves did without its knowledge. Research with split-brain patients shows that these are two completely different personalities with completely different wants and desires, but one acts while the other narrates, and we never really know our true motivations. It gets more confusing when we consider how we age, how experiences shape our perceptions, and how we are constantly wading through genes and hormones and chemicals while our narrative brain ignores all this to create a coherent story.
So if our basic concept of “self” is artificial, how much more artificial does it become when we start remembering our usernames? After the “@”, I have a tag from one job or another. I am Andrew Bundy, but I’m the Andrew Bundy at this place or that place. Even when I’m not at that place anymore, my phone remembers. It reminds my current self of the time that I was someone else. All the people, all the problems, all the knowledge that the person back then knew are obsolete now. I don’t have to know the best time to hit Route 30 to get to work on time anymore, but I did when I was that old username. In the past five years, I’ve only talked to a single person from that old job, and even that friendship is beginning to fade, soon to be lost in time. Even the house that username existed in has been left behind. Joy and I packed up our stuff, said good-bye to our development, put Tim in a car seat, and drove away forever. The wifi password for that house isn’t needed anymore. The address belongs to someone else. Tim doesn’t even need a car seat now, and he has no memory of that house. All he knows is here.
I have to Google how to clear out those suggestions. Just because that used to be me doesn’t mean I need to keep it around. I don’t think I even have the ID badges from those previous jobs. I don’t keep the ones from this job once I get new badges made, so why would I keep old badges? Or, for that matter, old usernames?
But the melancholy that comes from seeing the remnants of my past selves is very real. On good days, I remember the good times. I wonder what happened to so-and-so, if the places we used to hang out are still open post-pandemic. I reflect on trying to game that five-way stoplight at the end of my street at the first house Joy and I owned way before Tim came along.
But I have to shake it off, select the current username, and do the work that my present version of me has to do. Jobs don’t do themselves yet, and I have promises to keep.
