The weather lately has been a touch confusing, as it can be in Western Pennsylvania this time of year.
We in Western PA are used to waking up to a 65-degree morning and coming home to a snowstorm that night.
I thought about this as I tried to capture yearbook pictures of the baseball and softball teams. When I woke up, it was sunny and warm. I didn’t even wear a coat. I left school with a very slight chill in the air, but it was still warm enough to justify ditching the coat. I went home first to get my photographer gear, and by the time I came back to the school and crossed the road to the ballfields, snowflakes started to fly. It was a full snowstorm by the time I packed up my camera and drove back to the house.
I should have remembered this. In the long-ago year of 1999, I worked as a sports writer for this fine paper, and I would often drive to a game in nice weather and sit down by the field in the middle of a blizzard. Spring weather is unpredictable here, snowstorms can precede 70-degree afternoons. One day can be 32 and snowy and the next can be 68 with thunderstorms.
It’s like Spring in Western PA is a weeks-long celebration of my least-favorite day of the year, April Fools’ Day.
It probably doesn’t surprise anyone that I don’t like April Fools’ Day. I used to dread Easter, too, but then I realized that it wasn’t the holiday – which is a wonderful time of family, spiritual reflection, and candy – but the Sunrise Service. I’m really not a morning person, and I, apparently, can’t worship anything before 7 in the morning. Once I admitted that, I learned to enjoy Easter and all that it entails.
But why do we have April Fools’ Day so close to a high holy day? Who thought it would be a good idea to mock and trick those closest to us just before we have to sit with them in solemn prayer and thankfulness?
As usual, the origin of the holiday is a jumble of mysteries and legends, since people didn’t keep good records in the past, so History.com just guesses. It could be related to switching from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar. It could be a holdover from a Roman celebration by the followers of Cybele. It could even be related to the Vernal Equinox. Even our holiest holidays of Christmas and Easter have a mix of pagan and Christian influences, some of which are hard to pin down exact dates and origins.
But I’m not surprised no one really wants to take credit for April Fools’ Day.
So I start April triple-checking everything that pops up on my news feed and doubting everything someone says to me, and then I have to shift gears and plan for a triumphant spiritual celebration a week or so later. If it wasn’t for the latter, April Fools’ Day might make April my least-favorite month.
February still loses.
I wonder if it’s because I’m often not incredulous enough. I don’t think enough about what I see and hear, and on a day that is designed to make me look like a fool, I am made shockingly aware of my own shortcomings. I don’t need anyone’s help to look like a fool, I do it all the time. I also don’t need a whole day dedicated to it. Plus, when kids try it, the “pranks” often come off as cruel or mean-spirited because children haven’t learned enough about the world to know the difference between shenanigans and just being mean, and I am reminded of my childhood April Fools’ Pranks gone awry.
Another thing that can’t figure out shenanigans and meanness is the weather. One day is 70, the next is 45, then 61, then 70, then 60, then 45 again! That’s just looking at my phone’s weather app as I type this. The flowers in my yard start growing, reaching for the sun, and then get snowed upon, probably screaming “Why?” to the cold, unfeeling universe.
Not to disabuse anyone of their blind faith, but how can we trust a groundhog to predict the beginning of spring when the weather can’t make up its own mind?
So, with April Fools’ behind me, I can begin focusing on Easter. It makes sense that Easter is in spring. Resurrection Sunday, as my Dad often calls it, is right at the time when the world in our hemisphere returns from the cold death of winter. Grass starts to grow, flowers break through the ground, buds appear on the trees, and we celebrate Jesus coming out of the tomb embodying new life.
But then we’ll probably drop into the 30s and have that annoying mix of rain and snow that no one will call “snain” no matter how hard I try to push the term.
You know you’re getting old when the weather reduces you to ranting about April Fools’ Day instead of the false headlines and misleading conversations. By the time this column runs, I will have moved on from being April Fooled, my phone’s news feed will just have the usual headlines without the jokes, and I will be preparing to head to my parents’ house for a lovely Easter dinner.
But I doubt we’ll string together a bunch of days that consistently stay above the mid-50s.
It’s like nature gives us a good day and then shouts “April Fools!”
