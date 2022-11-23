Thanksgiving caught me by surprise this year.
I had prepped a column for last week about early Christmas decorating, and then Kevin Conroy passed and I had to respond to that. I just planned to send my decorating column in, but I realized that if I did, I’d be ranting about Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving Eve or Black Friday, and I usually decorate for Christmas on Black Friday.
While I freely admit to being a hypocrite, I think my neighbors reading my column and seeing me hanging Christmas lights might have a thing or two to say about it. So, I’ll save that one for next year. It has a great last line.
Well, great for me, anyway.
Halloween, for some reason, came and went, and we got so busy that Joy and I sat down to realize that we never watched “A Garfield Halloween.” We did watch “Ghostbusters 2,” but there was that decided lack of tradition there. We always watch Garfield. I got that DVD when I worked at Blockbuster – using my employee discount! – and it has been a staple of our fall since we got married over 18 years ago. Except this year.
So, fine, we’ll get it next year, but then our busyness continued to the point that I was about to send a column that would fall right around the big day itself. Boom! It’s almost Thanksgiving! When did life start to travel at warp speed?
If you need a reason to be thankful and a reminder of how time flies, all you need is a kid. Today’s column is written to the soundtrack of Tim practicing piano. As he’s grown in the lessons, his music has become more complex, and it’s less about what notes you play than it is about how you play them. When he started, he played a jumble of notes and his timing was really off. Fast forward a bit, and he’s playing this lovely tune now, learning to move his fingers quickly from one note to the next, and it’s nice. Sometimes, he gets into this riff and breaks off the page, playing what he thinks should come next, and I can’t believe that my little boy is playing those beautiful sounds.
You should hear me on the piano. I’d apologize to my old piano teacher, but I think I made two lessons before giving up. Joy, on the other hand, can play, and she and Tim did a nice piano jam session together. I was so enthralled that I didn’t think to record it. It’s just one of those moments that will live in my memory, until it becomes lost to time like most of our memories do.
That reality, memories lost to time, is why we have holidays. We need to mark them, try to remember them, even though we know they won’t last. Even that phrase “lost to time” is something that was briefly lost, unconnected in my head, until I thought to google it. Why do I say it that way? It’s Roy Batty, played by Rutger Hauer in 1982’s “Blade Runner,” who gave me that phrase: “All those moments will be lost in time, like…tears in rain.”
Let’s pause, then, before they’re lost. These moments seem commonplace, but they are deep, profound, precious. I’ve gone from having a small baby to having a tall, lanky kid in the blink of an eye. He’s gone from tinkering on the piano to playing actual songs in a breath. Joy and I went from strangers to knowing each other for two decades in an instant. All of those moments start to run together, some experiences we’ve had have faded away to make way for new ones, and there are so many new ones on the horizon.
And I get to live them now. I get to see the commonplace amazing happen right in front of me. This is a world far, far better than the one I would have imagined 20 years ago.
I may have almost missed Thanksgiving, but I am, truly, thankful.
q q q