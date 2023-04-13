Last week, I wrote about how you can’t rely on the spring weather. From the time I wrote that column to the time it ran, the weather was vastly different from what my app said when I was pecking away at the keyboard. We actually had some nicer weather than expected.
That’s spring for you.
There’s a smell in the air that activates a memory from my childhood. In April and May, when I was a kid, I would hike through the woods behind Mom and Dad’s and find a good climbing tree. I would then climb up to a comfortable branch and break out a novel. I’d read until I got cold or finished the book, climb out of the tree, and head back home.
I finished many a book that way. I read some good ones, too, and some “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” books that are no longer canon, but no less entertaining. Something about this time of year makes me want to go outside and read. It’s a compulsion, actually. If I don’t get to do it, I get grumpy. I can still remember the last pages of “Heir to the Empire” with my legs kicking in the air from that tree, and I just want to go read.
So Ruby and I spent a lot of time outside last week. I have a lovely backyard and back porch, and I read a book while she sniffs around and chases birds. I don’t climb a tree anymore, but I have a nice outdoor rocking chair that supports these old bones better than a tree ever would. And, yes, the books have changed, I tend to read more nonfiction now than I did when I was a kid, but the desire and feelings are the same. Near the end, as the sun goes down behind the trees, that last chill of winter reaches out. It was probably always there, I mean it is early April, but something about the sun keeps me from feeling it. Once that sun is gone, I shiver, find my bookmark, and call Ruby to go back in.
But there was one night that was still warm. That chill came, sure, but it didn’t have the same grip it had the nights before. It was like winter’s fingers are weakening, its grip slipping, and spring will come no matter how much winter rages. On that night, Tim wanted to play catch. As long as we could see, we played catch. It interrupted my reading, but a book will be there forever. Tim won’t want to play catch with me forever. Ruby, of course, took the ball whenever we dropped it, and we had to chase it before she knocked it into the creek.
Once it got dark, Tim pointed out a star, and because we live in the 21st Century, I was able to open an app, point my phone at the distant point of light, and find out what it was. As the darkness increased, a fainter light appeared behind it. Venus, by the way, was the first light. The second one was Uranus.
“Look,” I said, “I can see Uranus.”
Yep, I’m such a grownup. So mature. Tim didn’t get it, but I’m sure that will be something he and his friends will giggle about a lot in the future.
The next day was warm and I didn’t stay out as long. But before I went in, I stepped out from the porch, closed my eyes, and took a deep breath of the air of early spring.
And I inhaled a bug.
