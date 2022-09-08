Recently, Denny Bonavita, an elder statesman of the Courier Express, published his last column in our newspaper.
It occurred to me that with Denny laying down his pen – keyboard? – we have seen the last words of the original newspapermen in our area. People like Denny were newshounds back when we didn’t have 24-hour news cycles and social media. They had to find information without Google. They had to wait for their opinions to circulate, instead of getting instant traction online. Thanks to the fairness doctrine, the echo chambers we live in now were held to the fringes. Those newspaper people would show you the truth, and when they had enough evidence, you knew it was true. No one would claim alternative facts and still have people choose to believe that instead of what was printed on the page.
When it came to the news, newspapers were your go-to location. Yeah, you had radio and the evening news on TV, but when you saw things in black-and-white, THAT was the news. Remember the old joke? “What’s black and white and read all over?” That time has passed, which is what happens as time marches on. The last remaining people with ink in their veins are stepping away, to far too little fanfare.
Denny hired me as a freelancer way back when I was 16 or 17. He was the editor then, before a series of events led to him becoming the publisher. Thanks to Denny, I started this journey, writing my stories on an old computer that would transmit my stories over a phone line.
You know, the Dark Ages.
Then, I started working as a part-timer in the sports department. Denny was helpful getting that job, too. I mean, I’m a nerd. I don’t understand ball or whatever, but Denny said I could write. And a series of sports editors there helped shape me into a better sportswriter. I began to understand sports.
(Kind of. I still don’t like them all that much.)
When I sat down with Denny for my interview, probably only the second or third job interview I had in my life, he gave me some job-hunting advice. Denny said that the most-effective resume was being able to do the job you’re applying for. His example was a scene from “Quigley: Down Under.” In that movie, American sharpshooter Quigley (Tom Selleck) applied for a job in Australia simply by shooting the newspaper ad dead center and writing “900 yards.” Denny said that if I could show people I can do the job, then I’d have a better chance at getting the job.
I had forgotten about that advice, which sounds so simple but is so hard to do, while I floundered from marketing job to marketing job, then applying to hundreds of teaching jobs and getting none of them except a pretty shady charter school. I was missing something in the interview, and I didn’t know what it was. Then, Dad reminded me of what Denny said, probably because he saw “Quigley: Down Under” on one of those Sunday night movies they used to do, and he and I changed the way I went into interviews. I got offered three jobs and chose the job I’m in now.
There are only three of us lucky enough to be Sam Bundy’s kids, and I think Dad helped connect me with Denny. But once Denny was in my corner, he stayed there. I wonder how many other people can say that. Love his columns or hate them, this area was lucky to have Denny Bonavita’s words for a very, very long time. You don’t have to agree with everything a columnist says to appreciate their work.
(I hope. I’m doomed otherwise.)
I know I had some privileges that others did not have, and Denny was one of them. I’ve worked for this paper off and on since I was a kid. This side-hustle providing me comicbook money exists because of Denny.
Denny, to you I tip an imaginary fedora with a press pass in the band. Thanks for putting your words on the page.
q q q