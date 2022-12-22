Last year, I decided to shake up my Christmas traditions.
I realized that most of the movies and music I associated with Christmas were targeted at the Boomer generation or created long before I was born. I challenged myself to find new traditions, works that were created for or by Generation X or later. Surprisingly, I found a lot of material that worked better than shoehorning “Die Hard” in as a Christmas movie. Once I decided to step outside my comfort zone, to look beyond Bing Crosby and Charlie Brown, a whole new world of music and movies appeared, overshadowed by the ubiquity of the older stuff.
But then I stumbled down an odd reindeer hole.
Christmas music, for the most part, was composed anywhere from 50 to 1,000 years ago, so not much of the music is unique to the artists who record it. There are a million versions of “White Christmas,” billions of “In the Bleak Midwinter,” and even the ones produced after 1977, which was my cutoff year for Christmas productions since it’s the beginning of the Xennial microgeneration to which I belong, sound very much the same from one version to another. I feared I was stuck with only music performed by Mariah Carey to get some variety. Then, I found ska Christmas music.
Ska. You may not remember ska or the resurgence of swing music in the 1990s, but I do. Oh, I remember it well. Back when I used to go to Creation concerts, the Christian music scene – then as now – created a million cheap knockoffs of whatever was popular in the secular music world. Think of it as a “Generic for Jesus” music movement. It was there, at Creation, that I learned about the flash-in-the-pan music scene called ska. When I finally listened to music of my generation outside the Christian music scene, I enjoyed the upbeat music movement. It’s not my favorite, certainly not a go-to, though I was surprised recently at how well No Doubt’s “Tragic Kingdom” holds up 26 years later. But even back then, I never listened to the ska/swing Christmas music.
Until my recent Christmas experiment.
It’s a mad, mad, mad world, ska Christmas music. All over the place, increasingly bizarre, and not good but still, somehow, not terrible. I bet if you wanted to have a dance party, it would be fun. Sure, it might be good as background music, much like jazz can be an inoffensive and unobtrusive background soundtrack to an evening. But as crazy as ska Christmas music is, nothing prepared me for the discovery of 8-bit Christmas music.
For those of you who didn’t grow up with an original Nintendo Entertainment System, 8-bit music is the music that played in the background of those games. Google “Original Super Mario Bros. theme” and hear what it sounds like – and to listen to one of the greatest musical compositions of the modern era. Recently, YouTube has become overrun with people turning popular music into simple 8-bit tunes that sound like they could have played in the background of “Duck Hunt” or “Contra.” It was only a matter of time before I discovered the Christmas version: shrill, repetitive, beeping renditions of everything from “The Bleak Midwinter,” “Run, Run, Rudolph,” and even “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
I was both mesmerized and horrified. It felt like I was listening to a trainwreck. I couldn’t stop; I couldn’t tear my ears away. At times, the high tones of some of the songs were actually painful, but I kept listening.
I found plenty of music to play from the day after Thanksgiving to the day after Christmas, and I wish I could tell you, in this column which will probably run just before the big holiday itself, that 8-bit Christmas music will not be in the rotation.
But I can’t. It’s different. It’s new. It’s not produced before I was born. In fact, it connects to that age-based brain damage we call “nostalgia” to which I have recently succumbed.
I have been informed that people who know me read this column and frequently say, “Poor Tim” when they see what I write about. And “Poor Tim” is right. The music doesn’t work for him. He never grew up with 8-bit games. He will be subjected to the Christmas music version none the less. We call that “parenting.”
This Christmas Eve, before “A Muppet Christmas Carol” reminds us that there’s one more sleep till Christmas, I will turn off all lights but the Christmas tree in the living room, sit on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate, and play some 8-bit Christmas music.
Tis the season for do-do-DO-do-do-DO-do Christmas, Mario.
q q q