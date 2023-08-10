When I was a teenager, I remember sitting with my Grandpa Bundy watching an old war movie. As actor after actor came on the screen, Grandpa said, “He’s dead” or “I remember when he died.” As a teen, that was a crazy concept to me. Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger – they were immortal.
But they’re not. I realized this in 2016 when Carrie Fisher died. Princess Leia was never supposed to die. In fact, there are plenty of things to like and dislike about the newer “Star Wars” movies, but killing Han, Luke, and Leia were unforgivable. Short sighted. The latest season of “Star Trek: Picard” showed how to handle legacy characters before letting them fly off into the sunset to leave the franchise in the hands of the next generation. “Star Wars” failed at this.
I think I didn’t want to reminder that the heroes I grew up with are not going to live forever. In fiction, some characters deserve better than a quiet death while others deserve to go off to an intergalactic retirement community. Iron Man making the sacrifice play makes perfect sense after the first “Avengers,” but Captain America getting that last dance and fading away is equally poetic. Captain James T. Kirk going out saving the galaxy is inevitable, but not so much Luke Skywalker, who should have quietly faded like Yoda after teaching the next generation of Jedi. Admittedly, when a character becomes a huge part of the culture, the death of that iconic character reminds you that the person who played them will die, too.
I’m at the age now where I’m starting to remember when famous people died. At first, it was “Star Trek: The Original Series” actors. Now, I realize that Harrison Ford is 81, Arnold Schwarzenegger is 76, and Tom Cruise is older than the “old man” Jim Phelps was in the first “Mission: Impossible” movie in 1996. Time marches on, and sometimes, it gives us a chance to revisit a corner of our childhood we haven’t thought about in decades.
That’s what happened when Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens died.
“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” came out in 1985 and the TV series ran from 1986-1990. That’s an interesting time period for someone of my age. I have no memory of a time when Pee Wee didn’t exist. He hit the screens when I was 3 and vanished when I was 8. In that time period, most of my readers will remember, we only had a couple of TV channels. In all likelihood, I watched “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” Sometimes, the actor “kills” the character long before that person dies, and that’s what happened to Reubens’ Pee-wee. As a child, Pee-wee vanished due to a scandal I didn’t understand, but his “I know you are, but what am I?” retort was firmly in the zeitgeist. As I got older, Paul Reubens reappeared on TV and in movies, but divorced from his Pee-wee persona. I didn’t know that Oswald Cobblepot’s father was Pee-wee Herman in 1992’s “Batman Returns” no matter how many times I watched that battered old VHS tape.
A lot of famous people now have a “complicated legacy.” Reubens, when I read one of the more comprehensive obituaries (from a British site, of course), I realized that I didn’t know much about him and was glad I didn’t. Sometimes, I wonder how someone like that would have endured the modern media cycle instead of the media of the 1990s. We all know that Michael Jackson did the best thing he could have for his image by dying before a conviction. Bill Cosby wasn’t so lucky.
Pee-wee really didn’t impact me consciously, but I know that he did impact the culture I grew up in. We are all products of our culture, and we pick up cultural norms unconsciously. I remember saying, “I know you are, but what am I?” to a schoolyard bully. It didn’t work. Pithy statements like that never do. I remember plenty of “Made you look!” and even the incantation “Mecca lecca hi, mecca hiney ho!” Clearly, I am a product of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Complicated legacies don’t mean that those memories don’t matter. They don’t mean that those memories are somehow evil. Instead, they mean that we got more information, and sometimes, that information changes the way we see things. Paul Reubens’ death didn’t rock me to my core like Kevin Conroy’s did, but it did make me think about something that filled in time between “MASK” and “Transformers” cartoons on Saturday mornings. Pee-wee is something I don’t think Tim needs to see. It’s not one of the cultural touchstones I passed on. Just because I don’t remember a time pre-Pee-wee doesn’t mean Tim needs to even know about it. He’ll have his own unconscious cultural legacies to deal with.
Reubens’ death, and some of the videos I’ve seen online, made me flashback to a living room in Reynoldsville that I haven’t thought about in years, and the television that I had to change channels using pliers. I’m swimming in some Xennial nostalgia until my fingers get all pruney. I bet some people think I’m pathetic. To them, I say, “I know you are, but what am I?”
q q q